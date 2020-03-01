Mining Dozer Market – Global Industry Outlook on Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies to 2026

Dozers are heavy duty equipment also referred to as bulldozers. These are crawlers equipped with substantial wide, heavy metal blade mounted at the front of the tractor which is used for pushing densely compacted material and typically equipped at the rear with a claw-like device to loosen the densely compacted material. These bulldozers can be found in mines and quarries, heavy industry factories, military bases, engineering projects, and farms.

Mining dozers assist in the movement of unwanted materials such as soil, loose earth, and other particles on mining sites. These dozers help in removing the dust and debris from the mining site which may create obstruction during the mining process. The buckets attached to the dozers helps to dig holes in strategically selected locations. The firm ground hold in the dozers makes it a useful equipment in rough, marshy, and rugged terrains. Mining dozers are a comparatively smaller version of original dozers with some modifications to make it feasible for operations with limited movements in smaller areas. Major applications of mining dozers include dump area maintenance, loading area cleanup, safety Bern construction and maintenance activity, haul road construction and maintenance, reclamation, blasting area cleanup, and stock pile.

Mining Dozer Market – Drivers and Restraints

Increased mining activities globally are expected to be major factor for mining dozer market growth over the forecast period. Rising demand for mineral and metal based commodities is further expected to increase the sale of the equipment across the globe in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing renting of construction equipment is considered as one of the trends being witnessed in the mining dozer market which further offers growth opportunity for SME’s to venture into the industry with minimal risk. The ability of wheel dozers to work in extreme conditions requiring long push distances, high degree of compaction, and need for good material spread has led to enhanced employment of these dozers in the market. Increased capital spending in the mining sector by several players in the industry to meet the growing demand for raw materials from the manufacturing industry. This is turn is expected to influence market growth of mining dozer in the coming years. Various other benefits related to mining dozers include lower cost than draglines, ability to move more material per operator hour than large excavator fleets, highly flexible, and less susceptible to wet weather stoppages. These factors are expected to propel the market growth of mining dozers over the forecast period.

Mining Dozer Market – Segmentation

The global mining dozer market can be segmented based on product type, application, and region. In terms of product type, the mining dozer market can be categorized into crawler mining dozer, and tire mining dozer. Crawler type mining dozer is the traditional machine majorly chosen for mine site support since they are reliable and durable and have the weight-to-horsepower ratios to push large loads. Wheel or tire mining dozers are expected to contribute majorly to the market growth over the forecast period. Wheel or tire type mining dozers have lower undercarriage and fuel cost, and saves money by reducing the number of support equipment on site. These dozers can also be used in conditions which require higher push speed, thin scraper cut, and good underfoot conditions. Based on application, the mining dozer market can be segregated into quarry, coal mine, and others. Based on region, the mining dozer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region is expected to contribute majorly to the mining dozer market growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Mining Dozer Market – Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global mining dozer market are thyssenkrupp AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd., Boart Longyear, Komatsu Ltd., Joy Global Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Doosan Group, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Liebherr Group, and Sandvik AB.