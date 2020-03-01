Mobile Phone Chips Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2024

The worldwide market for Mobile Phone Chips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Mobile Phone Chips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Qualcomm

Intel Corporation

Marvell

MediaTek

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Samsung

Broadcom Corporation

Fuzhou Rockchips Electronics

Spreadtrum Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

Texas Instruments

HiSilicon Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Analog and Digital Conversion Chips

Microprocessor Chips

ROM and Flash Memory Chips

PCMOS Chip

NFC Chips

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphone

Traditional Phones

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Mobile Phone Chips product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Mobile Phone Chips, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Mobile Phone Chips in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Mobile Phone Chips competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Mobile Phone Chips breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Continued……

The global semiconductors industry is experiencing a boom currently. The industry has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years. Technological advancements are poised to propel the growth over the next couple of years. Industry leaders are also investing massive amounts in research & development activities. It is poised to boost the growth pace of the industry in the foreseeable future.

Semiconductor technology has paved its way across different industry verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, etc. It is expected to exhibit rising applications in the forthcoming years. The growth of these industries, in conjunction with technological advancements, is poised to accelerate revenue creation for the participants of the industry players.

The increasing sales of electronics are one of the primary factors responsible for driving the growth of the industry. Electronic gadgets such as smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, tablets, etc. have penetrated the market at a rapid pace. It is anticipated to catalyze the growth of the industry in the years to come. Also, the introduction of innovations such as flexible displays, quick charging, etc. are expected to unleash developmental opportunities to the industry in the forthcoming years.

Increasing demand for end-user products is backed by rapid urbanization and economic development. The rising disposable income of the masses is anticipated to aid the proliferation of the end-user industries over the next few years. This, in turn, is projected to catapult the industry on upward trajectory.

