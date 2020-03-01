Neuromorphic Chip Market – A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis

The neuromorphic computing is executed on hardware by threshold switches, transistors and oxide based memristors. Neuromorphic chips are the amalgamation of memristors and transistors deployed over a silicon fabrication chip, which assists to lessen memory consumption in real time manner. Moreover, neuromorphic chips are the digital and analog very large scale integration (VLSI) system which performs as neural systems models. Implementation of neuromorphic chip is likely to increase scalability, performance and sensitivity of machines.

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market: Companies Profiled in the Report

Some of the key vendors operating in the global neuromorphic chip market are Qualcomm Inc., Brain Corporation, Intel Corp., Vicarious FPC Inc., International Business Machine Corporation, HRL Laboratories LLC, General Vision Inc., Hewlett Packard Corp., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Trends:

The neuromorphic chip market is driven primarily due to the increasing demand of artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is a machine learning technology that provides the skill to machines to learn with partial programming. This involves the advancement of computer programs and machines which are competent enough to update themselves when being exposed to real time data.

Moreover, an innovation in the field of miniaturization of integrated circuits has increased the scope of applications for neuromorphic chip. The neuromorphic chips are small and scalable enough to get easily implemented in different end use products.

Rising demand of neuromorphic chip in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is driving the growth of the market. The chips are likely being planted in large supercomputers to enhance the speed of machine learning along with some other neural network-based computations.

Applications across Industrial Sectors to Lead to Most Promising Returns on Investment

The plethora of areas where neuromorphic chips can be found useful span across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, medicine, industrial applications, and defense. Of these, the industrial sector is presently the most suited to adopt neuromorphic chips across electronic devices, machines, automated industry controls, and a wide range of other applications.

Electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablet computers, which are gaining an increasingly important role in the field of consumer electronics, represent a class of industrial products that can significantly benefit, in terms of processing powers and inclusion of applications, from neuromorphic chips.

As a result, the industrial sector will remain one of the key takers of neuromorphic chips and will be one of the chief influences on the overall development of the market. The market will be also be influenced due to rising set of applications across the field of medicine, with drug delivery and personal sensing devices being the key candidates for experimentation.

The Global Neuromorphic Chip Market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market: By Function

Signal Processing

Data Processing

Image Recognition

Others

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market: By Application

Defense and Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Others

Global Neuromorphic Chip Market: By Geography