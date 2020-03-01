New Report Explores Krabbe Disease Treatment Market Demand Would Increase Rapidly By 2025

Global Krabbe Disease Treatment Market: Overview

Krabbe disease treatment is a rare autosomal recessive lysosomal related disorder affecting the white matter of the peripheral and central nervous system. It is a genetic disorder, which is passed down one generation to another in families. It is also called globoid cell leukodystrophy disease. Persons suffering from Krabbe disease treatment are unable to produce sufficient amount of galactosylceramidase, which is essential for myelin production and breaks down several important compounds in a human body. Without sufficient amount of this enzyme many substances accumulate into the body which damages nerve cells in the central nervous system. This can result in neurological problems such as abnormal muscle tone, blindness, and seizures. Krabbe disease treatment is rare and occurs in approximately 1 in every 100,000 people in the general population.

The four clinical forms of Krabbe disease treatment based on age of onset are infantile form occurs below age of 6 months, late infantile form occurs between 6 months to 3 years, juvenile form between 3 years and 10 years, and adult form occurs after 10 years of age. The symptoms include feeding difficulties, muscle spasms, decline in alertness, and others in infants. In adults, symptoms include progressive loss of vision, difficulty walking, and muscle weakness.

Global Krabbe Disease Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global Krabbe disease treatment market is expected to grow significantly due to special drug designations to drugs and biologics that are intended for the safe and effective treatment of the disease. However, the introduction of gene technology is in the development of therapeutics for Krabbe disease is also helps to increase the growth of global Krabbe disease treatment market. However, limited patient pool for clinical trials is a major restraint of the Krabbe disease treatment market.

Global Krabbe Disease Treatment Market: Key Segments

The global Krabbe disease treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment, the Krabbe disease treatment market can be categorized into anticonvulsant medication, muscle relaxer drugs, physical therapy, bone marrow transplantation, and others. Based on end-user, the global Krabbe disease treatment market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, research centers, and others.

Geographically, the global Krabbe disease treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region can be sub-divided into specific countries/sub-regions such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Brazil, China, India, Japan, and GCC Countries. North America dominated the global Krabbe disease treatment market because of early adoption of highly developed technologies in general health care, rapid adoption of innovative products, rise in awareness about Krabbe disease treatment, significant investment in R&D, and advanced products development. Europe was the second largest market for Krabbe disease treatment. The Krabbe disease treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Global Krabbe Disease Treatment Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global Krabbe disease treatment market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Shire, Sanofi S.A., and UCB Pharmaceuticals. These players have adopted various strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches to gain competitive advantage in the Krabbe disease treatment market.

