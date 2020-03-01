Newborns are more prone to infections, which may occur at any time from the first day of life. Newborn screening is a preventive pediatric screening test conducted to diagnose congenital or inborn abnormalities of metabolism in order to identify the disease. Newborn screening helps in the early detection of serious genetic diseases, which may result in disability or death if not treated at the initial stage. Newborn screening helps in the diagnosis of diseases and helps physicians start the treatment from the first week of life in order to reverse the prognosis. Early diagnosis and treatment result in significant reduction in associated disabilities, mortality, and morbidity. Newborn programs differs from country to country, depending on the prevalence of a disease condition among the people and legal requirements for newborn screening tests in a particular country.

The newborn screening market is driven by increase in the incidence of neonatal diseases, which leads to high demand for newborn screening tests. Growing government initiatives in creating awareness regarding neonatal hereditary diseases have further augmented the demand for newborn screening in the global market. Increase in funding from government organizations and technological advancements in tests are driving the global newborn screening market. However, stringent regulatory environment in certain countries, delays in hospitalization, and unavailability of technologically advanced instruments and tests in developing countries are major restraining factors for the global newborn screening market. Investment by the private sector in newborn screening programs in developing countries and partnerships of private investors with hospitals and diagnostic centers are projected to offer growth opportunities to the newborn screening market in developing countries with large population.

The global newborn screening market has been segmented based on test type, product, end-user, and region. In terms of test type, the market can be segmented into blood test, hearing test, critical congenital heart defect (CCHD), urine test, physical examination test, and others. The hearing test segment has been sub-segmented into auditory brainstem response (ABR) test and optoacoustic emissions (OAE) test. The physical examination test segment has been sub-divided into eye test, hip test, and testicle test. Based on product, the market has been segregated into instruments and assay kits. The instruments segment has been further divided into pulse oximeter, mass spectrometer, hearing screening devices, laparoscope, retinoscope, ultrasound machine, and others. The assay kits segment has been sub-segmented into DNA assay kits, immunoassay kits, enzymatic assay kits, and others. The immunoassay kits sub-segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as immunoassay is a primary test used in screening and is likely to witness high demand during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the global newborn screening market has been classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, maternity & specialty clinics, and others. Hospitals and diagnostic centers segments are likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rising number of pre-term births in hospitals.

Geographically, the global newborn screening market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a leading share of the global newborn screening market. Growing technological advancements in screening, introduction of new test methods, and rising government initiatives to promote newborn screening through implementation of screening programs are factors likely to drive the market in North America in the near future. Increase in research activities leading to early diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases is also augmenting the market in the region. Asia Pacific is a rapidly expanding market for newborn screening, owing to rising number of pre-term births and growing awareness regarding newborn genetic diseases in the region.

Key players operating in the global newborn screening market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., ZenTech S.A., Trivitron Healthcare, MP Biomedicals LLC, Agilent Technologies, Medtronic, and Natus Medical Incorporated.

