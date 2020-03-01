Next Generation Processors Market 2019 | Demand and Scope with Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and Forecasts to 2024 by Leading Key Players

Next Generation Processors are high end processors that are extensively used in smartphones, intelligent cars and intelligent buildings among others. These processors are extremely low heat generating and highly energy efficient. There is an increasing utilization of internet of things (IoT) owing to higher penetration of internet that augmenting the market for intelligent buildings to a larger extent.

Application of next generation processors are widely utilized in HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning) system and that finally enlarges the market for next generation processor.

The report also provides assessment of different drivers that is impacting the global market, along with the restraints and opportunities that have also been covered under the scope of this report. All these factors helps in determining different trends that has been impacting the overall market growth. Moreover, after taking into consideration all this factors, an extensive analysis of the region wise growth parameters of next generation processor market along with the overall assessment for the forecast period of 2016-2024 has been also been provided within this report.

Global Next Generation Processors Market: Drivers and Restraints

One of the important driving factors of this market is the growing market share of consumer electronics. Smartphones, smart televisions and various other smart electronic gadgets require these high-end processors and thus, stimulate growth prospect of this market. Technically advanced and highly industrialized nations such as Japan, Germany, the U.S.A, the U.K etc. have emphasized on smart manufacturing since the last decade thereby driving this market. Furthermore, growing automation of the automotive segment in these developed nations have been largely responsible for the increasing demand of next generation processors in these countries. Emphasis on smart manufacturing

However, high cost of raw materials is restraining the growth trajectory of this market. Next Generation Processors are mostly made of silicon, aluminum and rising prices of these components actually increase the cost of production of this product. Another major restraint of this market is that the market is highly fragmented and there is a number of large, medium and small sized firms in this market. Due to lower amount of concentration, initial set up cost of this market is too high to earn significant profit for small and medium sized firms. These restraint the growth prospect of this market as well. Furthermore, many softwares are not incompatible with these processors as they are very high-end, thereby hindering the growth of this market.

Global Next Generation Processors Market: Key Segments

The market for next generation processor is segmented on the basis of end user and the segments are consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive and manufacturing and others. The market for next generation processor is segmented on the basis of machine type such as handheld, computers and others. The market for next generation processor is segmented on the basis of geographical locations and the regional segments are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. The market for next generation processor has been provided in (USD Billion) in terms of revenue and (Billion Units) in terms of volume as well as the CAGR for the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.



Global Next Generation Processors Market: Vendor Landscape

The key players in the next generation processor market have been competitively profiled across the five broad geographic regions. This competitive landscape is inclusive of the various business strategies adopted by these major players and their recent developments in the field of next generation processor. Further, the report includes the market attractiveness analysis of and insight into the major application area of the next generation processor.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (the U.S), VIA Technologies Inc. (Taiwan), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Acer Group (Taiwan) among others.

