North America Dish Antennas Market growing at a CAGR of 7.8% illuminated by new report

North America dish antennas market is expected to reach a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Offset Dish Antenna, Prime Feed Focus Dish, Flat Antenna With Built-IN LNC, Dual Offset Dish Antenna), Antenna Type (Reflector Antennas, Aperture Antennas, Wire Antennas), Component (Reflectors, Feed Horn, Flat Panel, Multiplexers, LNB (Low Noise Block) Converter, Fiber Reinforced Polyester (FRP), Encoders, Others), Frequency (X Band, C Band, VHF/UHF Band, K/KA/KU Band, Others), Antenna Sizes (Medium-Sized Dish-90 CM, Large Dish-1.20-1.50 M, Small Sized Dish-60-70 CM), Application (Marine, Land, Space, Airborne), End-User (Media and Entertainment, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense), Countries (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

> In type, the offset dish antenna segment is expected to dominate the market as it provides better performance as compared to other type such as prime feed focus dish has least obstruction due to lesser interference of LNC.

> In wireless network, the licensed segment is expected to dominate the North America dish antennas market as covers wide coverage and connectivity is relatively high with that of unlicensed network more over is only defined for high frequency but licensed network can work on high and low frequency.

In antenna type, the reflector antennas segment is expected to dominate as it possesses high directivity and functions more effectively to direct the radio waves > In component, the reflectors segment is expected to dominate the market has they have the capability to modify the radiation pattern of the antenna and out of various reflectors ?parabolic reflectors’ is highly used as they have reasonable band width > In frequency, the X band segment is expected to dominate the market due to its wide usage specifically in defence tracking, military and government institutions, civil, vehicle speed detection, maritime vessel traffic control and others > In antenna sizes, the medium-sized dish-90 cm segment is expected to dominate the market as the medium sized dish holds qualities same as large size dish but the prices are relatively cheaper hence, are highly preferred > In application, the marine segment is expected to dominate the market as marine is the major source of transportation. Most of import and export is initiated sea that required keen observation; hence this area requires continuous satellite connectivity in order to maintain contact with sea shore so as to get updated with sea and weather condition > In end-user, the media and entertainment segment is dominating the market as there is high usage of satellite antennas for communication purpose such as in telecommunication, DTH. Moreover, the emergence of digitalization has led to installation of satellite in order to promote the technological advancement

Key Market Players

The key market players for North America dish antennas market are listed below:

> Airbus S.A.S.

> Honeywell International Inc.

> MTI Wireless Edge ltd.

> Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

> Challenger Communications

> C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

> Global Invacom

> Helander Metal

> Infinite Electronics International, Inc.

> MARS Antennas and RF Systems, Ltd.

> Radio Frequency Systems

> SAGE Millimeter, Inc.

> Ventev Wireless Infrastructure

