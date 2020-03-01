North America Weighing and Inspection Market Business Opportunities, Demand and Growth Forecast to 2026

North America Weighing and Inspection Market are expected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type (Checkweighers, Metal Detectors, X-Ray Detection Systems), Industry (Food and Beverages, Others), Countries (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

> In product type, metal detectors are dominating the market because of its easy availability and less cost as compared to other equipment in the market. Its operating criteria is also simple that does not require more skillful person. There are number of companies dealing with metal detector and provides flexible devices to food industries, henceforth the segment is growing in the market

> In industry, the food and beverages segment is dominating the market because there is higher demand for inspection and weighing machines. This sector includes food and beverages such as meat and poultry, bakery, packaged foods and drinks, dairy, cereals and grains, fish and seafood, fruit and vegetables and many others. The entire product must be inspected and weighed by the food provider before it is the consumer in the market. The need for high quality and packaged product is increasing ultimately growing the market

Key Market Players

The key market players for North America weighing and inspection are listed below:

> Precia SA

> Loma Systems

> ESPERA-WERKE GmbH

> Ossid, LLC.

> WIPOTEC-OCS GmbH

> Aja Ltd

> Xact

> Marel

> Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

> HBM-Liebel

> Bizerba

> VBS, Inc.

> Minebea Intec

> Mettler Toledo

> Anritsu

> Sesotec Gmbh

> JBT

> Heat and Control, Inc.

> Rehoo Industrial Limited

> Murata Machinery Ltd

> ISHIDA CO., LTD.

> yangzhou aerosol machinery equipment Co., Ltd

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 13

1.3 OVERVIEW OF EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA WEIGHING AND INSPECTION MARKET 14

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 15

1.5 LIMITATIONS 15

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 15

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 17

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 17

2.2 GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE 18

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 18

2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL 19

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 23

2.7 SECONDARY SOURCES 24

2.8 ASSUMPTIONS 24

2.9 EUROPE 25

2.10 NORTH AMERICA 25

2.11 MULTIVARIATE MODELING 26

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 27

3.1 DRIVERS 29

3.1.1 INCREASED SALES OF HIGH-END EQUIPMENT DUE THE BENEFITS SUCH AS ACCURACY AND PRECISION PROVIDED BY THE EQUIPMENT 29

3.1.2 RISING USAGE OF WEIGHING AND INSPECTION MACHINES FOR QUALITY CHECK OF CEREALS AND GRAINS IN FOOD INDUSTRY 29

3.1.3 RISING DEMAND OF INSPECTION DEVICES IN FOOD INDUSTRY 30

3.2 RESTRAINTS 31

3.2.1 HIGH COST OF EQUIPMENT 31

3.2.2 DEMAND FOR USED AND REFURBISHED EQUIPMENT 31

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 32

3.3.1 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS AND IMPROVEMENTS 32

3.3.2 EMERGING MARKETS 32

3.4 CHALLENGE 33

3.4.1 COMPLICATIONS IN INSPECTION & WEIGHING MACHINES 33

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 34

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 37

6 EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA WEIGHING AND INSPECTION MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE 39

6.1 OVERVIEW 40

6.2 CHECKWEIGHERS 42

6.2.1 STATIC SCALES 43

6.2.2 IN MOTION CHECKWEIGHERS 43

6.3 METAL DETECTORS 43

6.3.1 SEARCH HEADS 44

6.3.2 CONVEYOR BASED SYSTEMS 44

6.3.3 GRAVITY FEED PRODUCTS 45

6.4 X-RAY DETECTION SYSTEMS 45

7 EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA WEIGHING AND INSPECTION MARKET, BY INDUSTRY 46

7.1 OVERVIEW 47

7.2 FOOD AND BEVERAGES 49

7.2.1 MEAT AND POULTRY 50

7.2.2 BAKERY 50

7.2.3 PACKAGED FOODS AND DRINKS 51

7.2.4 DAIRY 51

7.2.5 CEREALS AND GRAINS 51

7.2.6 FISH AND SEAFOOD 52

7.2.7 FRUIT AND VEGETABLES 52

7.3 OTHERS 53

Continued…

