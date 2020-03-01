Opioid Induced Constipation Treatment Market :Growing awareness of the commercial availability of a large variety of opioid drugs to propel the market

In a highly consolidated opioid induced constipation treatment market, the top three companies, namely Takeda, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Ltd collectively held 91.8% in the overall market in 2014. However, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd enjoys clear dominance because of popularity of its approved drug Amitiza.

Innovation of novel drugs is the key growth strategy players in the opioid induced constipation treatment market have resorted to. This is to serve the demand for new drugs that are less likely to face competition in this largely untapped market. Savvy players are vying to tap into the opportunities that are brimming in this market.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global opioid induced constipation treatment market is likely to rise at a whopping 31.2% CAGR vis-à-vis revenue for the forecast period between 2015 and 2023. This will translate the demand in the market into a revenue of US$4.81 bn by 2023-end considerably up from US$731.2 mn in 2016. While chloride channel activators stood as the leading drug class in the opioid induced constipation treatment in 2016, mu-opioid receptor antagonists are likely to overtake over the report’s forecast period.

This is mainly because of approvals received by an increasing number of mu-opioid receptor antagonists and their higher efficacy over other drugs. Region-wise, North America is likely to continue to lead in the opioid induced constipation treatment market until 2023.

Large Number of Pipeline Drugs to Receive Approval to Benefit Market

Across the world, the number of individuals suffering from opioid induced constipation is on the rise. As per statistics of the American Academy of Pain Medicine, in 2013, almost 100 million patients in the U.S. were suffering from opioid induced constipation. The number is predicted to rise as the number of individuals consuming opioid drugs increases. In addition, rising awareness about the commercial availability of host of opioid drugs is also leading to their adoption for chronic pains.

Presently, there are several pipeline drugs for the treatment of opioid induced constipation. The approval of these drugs will foster the growth of this market which currently remains largely untapped. The choice of drugs for the treatment of opioid induced constipation has been shaky, but approval of highly targeted drugs is likely to provide impetus to this market’s growth. PAMORA class of drugs are in the pipeline to treat opioid induced constipation without interfering opioid’s action on the patient.

Rising Consumption of Opioids for Chronic Pain Stokes Growth

Developed regions, such as North America, that are early adopters of modern medicine account for sizeable contribution to the opioid induced constipation treatment market. This, along with a large percentage of population suffering from chronic diseases, resort to opioids for the primary condition This in turn will fuel the demand for such drugs to help people with opioid induced constipation, a secondary condition. As per the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, in 2013, the U.S. alone accounted for almost 80% of global consumption of opioids. This is mainly because of legal approval of opioids for pain treatment by the U.S. FDA and substantially high consumption of opioids for long term treatment of chronic pain.

On the flip side, drugs for opioid induced constipation face competition from standard laxatives that are considered as the first line of treatment. In addition, the long term negative effects of opioid induced constipation drugs have so far not been fully documented, challenging the opioid induced constipation treatment market.