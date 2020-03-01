Opportunity Assessment of Flexible Retail Display Wallets Market Reveals Lucrative Prospects for Manufacturers

The retail signage market is evolving continuously as retailers seek cost effective and convenient means to communicate valuable information to prospective customers. Flexible retail display wallets have emerged as an effective promotional solution in retail space to deliver marketing communication information conveniently. Signage play an important role in directing customers in a large format retail store while also communicating important message to prospective customers. The global market for flexible retail display wallets thrives on the multi-functional properties of polymers and convenience they offer to manufacturers of flexible retail display wallets. Polymers such as poly vinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate, low density polyethylene, etc. have emerged as popular polymer types for manufacturing flexible retail display wallets as they offer effective functional properties.

Evolution of modern retail sector and opening of large format retail stores in emerging markets have propelled the growth of global signage market. Manufacturers and packaging converters operating in the global signage market are delivering packaging and signage materials that help retailers save costs and provide effective functionality in terms of in-store marketing and promotion activities.

Flexible retail display wallets are employed in retail stores to display product prices, promotional offers, product specifications, manufacturer’s information, etc. Flexible retail display wallets are considered as better alternative than displaying retail signage material without any protective covering. Retail signage material made of paper or other printed material tend to lose visual quality and undergo wear and tear.

Flexible retail display wallets employed for displaying retail signage material help sustain visual quality of the retail signage. Furthermore, flexible retail display wallets due to their simple design and lightweight characteristic are effective in saving space in retail stores. Flexible retail display wallets are also a low cost solution as they are primarily made of plastics that are cheaper and easily available.

Flexible retail display wallets for grocery market segment and consumer electronic goods market segment such as mobile phones, mobile phone accessories, etc. is estimated to account for largest market share in the global flexible retail display wallets. Apart from the grocery and consumer electronics flexible retail display wallets are used for other applications including apparels, cosmetics, personal care, food and beverages, stationary and toys, etc.