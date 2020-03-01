Pasted Open Mouth Bags Market: Excellent odour, barrier, and moisture protection for your products

Pasted open mouth bags are paper bags with at least one side closed. The bottom is pasted during manufacture. The other end is closed by the customer. The manner of closing may differ among gluing, sewing, and folding. They are usually intended to carry food products and raw materials. Amidst increased concerns regarding the type of packaging used, suppliers tend to incline toward packaging solutions that provide longer shelf life to products. Pasted open mouth bags are economical, easy to manufacture, handle and move, making them rank among the preferred choices of suppliers.

Global pasted open mouth bags market: Market Dynamics

Some of the major characteristics that are expected to increase preference for pasted open mouth bags and help the global pasted open mouth bags market grow are – excellent odour protection, barrier protection, protection from moisture for products such as cement or chemicals. Suppliers have also introduced other features such as – customized printing and high quality graphics. Another characteristics feature which increases the appeal of pasted open mouth bags is their easy palletisation.

There are certain factors that are expected to act as hindrance to growth of the global pasted open mouth bags market. Pasted open mouth bags are made available in both bleached and unbleached paper solutions. It is known that white paper products are usually chlorine bleached, and are not good for the environment. Also, there are other packaging solutions that offer higher capacities and better features. For instance, pinch bottom open mouth bags are fast replacing sewn open mouth bags and pasted open mouth bags in items in pet food and fertilizers. The plastic bag market is also expected to be a direct competition to the global pasted open mouth bags market.

Global pasted open mouth bags market: Segmentation

The global pasted open mouth bags market has been segmented on the basis of the varieties in which they have been made available in the market.

On the basis of Paper Type:

Bleached Paper

Unbleached Paper

On the basis of number of layers:

1-2 plies

3-4 plies

5-6 plies

>6 plies

On the basis of Lining Type:

PE liner

Metalized plies

Aluminum coated plies

Others

On the basis of Product Type:

With bottom patch

Without bottom patch

With an easy open system

With stepped mouth with hot melt applied

Others

On the basis of Application:

Agricultural products

Animal feed

Fertilizers

Cement products

Mineral products

Food products

Others

Global pasted open mouth bags market: Regional Overview

The global pasted open mouth bags market has been divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan, and

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Since pasted open mouth bags are an economical packaging solution, the APEJ market is expected to have a high volume, which is anticipated to rise on the backdrop of increased yield of raw materials such as spices, wheat, and flour, and boom in the pharmaceutical industry. In terms of value, North America is expected to dominate the global pasted open mouth bags market. All the other regions are expected to show moderate growth over the forecast period. APEJ is expected to dominate the global pasted open mouth bags market in terms of CAGR.

Global pasted open mouth bags market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the market are – Mondi Plc, Trombini Embalagens S.A., UNITED BAGS, INC., Gelpac Inc, ENDPAK PACKAGING INC., and El Dorado Packaging Inc.