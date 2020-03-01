Physiotherapy Devices Market to Expand with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes the global Physiotherapy Devices Market has competitive vendor landscape. The market features numerous players coupled with growing research and development (R&D) activities is intensifying the competition among them. Prominent key players operating in the global physiotherapy devices market are DJO Global, BTL, EMS Physio Ltd., Patterson Medical Ltd., Dynatronics Corporation, Enraf-Nonius, Ossur, HMS Medicals Systems, and A. Alego Limited.

According to the report, the global physiotherapy devices market is expected to be worth US$2,838.9 mn by the end of forecast period rising from US$1,686.1 mn in 2016. The global market for physiotherapy devices is expected to expand with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2017 and 2025. Based on the products type, the electrotherapy equipment segment dominated the global market for photoelectric sensors. Based on region, North America dominated the market and is likely to remain dominant over the forecast period.

Rising awareness of the accessories among people is a key factor driving growth of the global physiotherapy devices market. Affordability and low risk associated with noninvasive techniques are assisting in the growth of the region in the global market for physiotherapy devices. Rising geriatric population and sedentary lifestyle globally has led to surge in incidences of cardiovascular and neurological disorders coupled with the increasing number of road accidents are driving growth of physiotherapy devices market.

Physiotherapy is used to treat bone fractures, amputation, joint disorders, back and neck pain, arthritis, and post operation illnesses. Based on the advanced technology, numerous new of physiotherapy equipment have been launched in the market. Rise in prevalence of stroke & Parkinson’s disease are fuelling growth of the market in the coming years. Owing the aforementioned factors, increase in a number of physiotherapy clinics and expansion of services are propelling growth of the global physiotherapy devices market over the forecast period.

The global physiotherapy devices market is primarily driven by the high incidence of injuries and ailments. Lifestyle changes and poor habits which may lead to pain in the body’s ligaments, or muscles, surge in the incidence of these injuries and pain has boosted adoption of the physiotherapy devices and likely to drive the growth of the global physiotherapy devices market from the past few years.

However, uncertain reimbursement policies in numerous regions and economic downturn mainly in European countries are crimping growth of the physiotherapy devices market. Nevertheless, increasing participation in sporting activities had a positive impact in the overall market and expected to create potential opportunities in the global physiotherapy devices market in few upcoming years.