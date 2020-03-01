Recent Study : Global Welding Materials Market to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2026

The global welding materials market is estimated to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. The report Welding Materials Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Fluxes & Wires, Electrode & Filler Materials); By Technology (Resistance Welding, ARC Welding, Ultrasonic Welding); By End-User, By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026′ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the automotive and transportation segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The increasing automation in various industrial processes, and use of welding materials in diverse applications such as construction, automotive, and aerospace among others is expected to support the market growth. Increasing use of welding materials in infrastructural development, and rising construction activities especially in the developing economies accelerates the market growth. Other driving factors include increasing investments in energy infrastructure, industrialization, improving aesthetics of welds, urbanization, and growing development of new filler metals to improve purity. Growing demand from emerging economies, and technological advancements are factors expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the welding materials industry during the forecast period.

Welding electrodes are developed from electrically conductive material, and are capable of conducting electric current to the weld. Consumable electrodes provide the filler metal of the weld puddle, and include welding wires, rods, plates, strips, wires and tapes, and combination electrodes. Consumable electrodes include a variety of metals and alloys such as steel, aluminum, titanium, and copper. Non-consumable electrodes include rods and electrodes used in resistance welding.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue during 2018, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The presence of established industries such as manufacturing and automotive, substantial initiatives in research and development, and increasing automation of industrial processes drive the market growth. Rapid industrialization and growth of construction industry further strengthen the welding materials industry in the region. The increasing sale of passenger vehicles, coupled with increasing infrastructure development in countries such as China, and Japan increases the adoption of welding materials in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Air Products And Chemicals, Inc., Praxair Technology, Inc., Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd., The Lincoln Electric Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Ador Welding Ltd., Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Fronius International GmbH, Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, Iwatani Corporation, and Colfax Corporation. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach.

The report has segmented the global Welding Materials market on the basis of type, technology, end user and region:

Welding Materials Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Fluxes & Wires

Electrode & Filler Materials

Gases

Accessories

Others

Welding Materials Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Resistance Welding

Arc Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Laser Beam Welding

Others

Welding Materials End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Automotive and Transportation

Power

Oil and Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

Welding Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

