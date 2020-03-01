Refrigerated Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type, by Product Type : Indepth Quantitative and Qualitative Study

Refrigerated Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Insulated Container, Refrigerated Truck, Refrigerated Transport by Air, Multimodal Temperature Container and Atmosphere Controlled Container), by Product Type (Chilled And Frozen): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

The report covers detailed analysis and forecast for the refrigerated vehicle market on a global and regional level from 2014 to 2022. The study offers historic data of 2014, 2015 and 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study comprises a comprehensive view of the market with the review of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also provides the level of impact of drivers and restraints on the refrigerated vehicle market between 2016 and 2022.

The study included a detailed competitive scenario and a product portfolio of key vendors. The report evaluates the Porters Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the refrigerated vehicle market. Moreover, the study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, which provides the most attractive and least attractive market segments information by Vehicle type, product type, and region.

The report includes detailed segmentation of the refrigerated vehicle market based on the product, Vehicle type, and region. Chilled and frozen are the key product types in the refrigerated vehicle market. On the basis of the Vehicle type segment, the market can be classified into an insulated container, refrigerated truck, refrigerated transport by air, multimodal temperature container, atmosphere controlled container. Major regional segment analyzed in this report includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries including U.S. Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key players operating in the global market. Some of the key participants in the report include Carrier Transicold, CMA CGM, GAH Refrigeration, Maersk Line, MSC, Swift Transportation. Other prominent vendors in the market are Continental Air Cargo, Air Canada Cargo, Bay Bay, Cold Chain Technologies, Culina Group, Agility, FedEx, DB Schenker, Frost Trucking, Biocair, FST Logistics, NYK Line, UPS, Avinex Ukr, Biotec Services. This report segments the global refrigerated vehicle market as follows:

