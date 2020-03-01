Residential Dehumidifier Market – Global Industry Outlook on Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies to 2027

Dehumidifier is a household machine that reduce the level of humidity in air to recover the air quality and purity. Residential dehumidifier appliances are used for comfort and health reasons or to remove musty odor due to increased humidity in the air. Residential dehumidifiers eliminate heat from air that also removes its capability to retain humidity, and the colder exterior of the dehumidifier pulls and gathers water from the air.

Rapid growth in the real estate sector, particularly residential building construction drives the growth of the global residential dehumidifier market. Moreover, rise in awareness about health and variations in climatic conditions are the prime factors projected to push the demand for residential dehumidifiers. In addition, improving awareness about the advantages of maintaining indoor air quality at home is expected to boost the growth of the global residential dehumidifier market during the forecast years. However, the seasonality of the product and high cost of residential dehumidifiers is expected to majorly hinder the overall residential dehumidifier market in the coming years. Furthermore, better standard of living and rise in disposable income of consumers are projected to provide profitable growth opportunities to the global residential dehumidifier market.

The global residential dehumidifier market can be segmented in terms of product type, capacity, room size, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be divided into heat pumps, ventilating dehumidifiers, and chemical absorbent dehumidifiers. Based on room size, the market can be segregated into small size, medium size, and large size. Based on capacity, the market can be bifurcated into under 30 pint, 30-50 pint, and above 50 pint. In terms of application, the market can be classified into basement and single room. Based on sales channel, the market can be segregated into online sales channels and offline sales channels. The offline sales channel segment can be sub-divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, independent electric stores, and department stores. The residential dehumidifier market is dominated by offline channels; however, online channels are expected to change the current purchasing scenario during the forecast period due to attractive product offers and discounts provided by manufacturers.

In terms of region, the global residential dehumidifier market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA). The North America market comprises the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America consists of Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of South America. In 2017, the Europe and North America residential dehumidifier market dominated globally and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Increasing investments by residential users in dehumidifiers to improve air purity and quality are anticipated to drive the residential dehumidifier market in future.

Major companies operating in the global residential dehumidifier market are Danby, Panasonic Corporation, S.A.S. Electric Co. Ltd. (Sharp), LG Electronics, Gree Electric Appliances, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hangzhou Songjing Electric Co., Ltd., Sears Brands, LLC. (Kenmore), Friedrich Air Conditioning, Sunpentown Inc., Research Products, Inc. (Aprilaire), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (Honeywell), Ebac, Ltd, Haier Group Corporation, and Midea Group. Presence of major players in the residential dehumidifier market leads to competition among the companies. In order to segregate their products from opponents, players are concentrating on add-on features and product technology that would offer extra pure air and comfort to the users.