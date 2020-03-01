Rugged Electronics Market 2025 Evolving Technologies, Latest Trends, Future Scope, Growth and industry Analysis

Rugged Electronics Market: Overview

This report on the global rugged electronics market provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers factors which are ought to affect the rugged electronics market. It also covers drivers, restraints and opportunities which support for the growth of rugged electronics market. The regional trends covered in the scope of the study is expected to influence the market growth during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Bn) across geographies.

Rugged Electronics Market: Research Methodology

The global rugged electronics market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. On the basis of product type, it can be further bifurcated as industrial computing and handheld devices, tracking devices, hardware components and others. Moreover, the end–user segmented is further segmented as mining & metal, power, chemical, transportation, healthcare, defense, aerospace, adventure sports and others. Additionally, the end user segments were further sub segmented for better understanding of the sub segments playing key role in rugged electronics market. The mining & metal segment was further segmented as extraction and exploration. Power segment was studied by subdividing as generation, transmission and distribution. Furthermore, the transportation segment was bifurcated as private and public segments. Defense segment was bifurcated on a narrow cross segmentation as army, navy, marines, air force, coast guard, and other services. This other services segment was further segmented as NASA, homeland security and services.

Rugged Electronics Market: Geographical Dynamics

Geographically, the report classifies the global rugged electronics market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue and also included analysis of countries such as U.S., Canada, U.K, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, Australia, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region and country has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Rugged Electronics Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report also includes key industry developments, porter five forces analysis and ecosystem analysis. Furthermore, the study also covers market indicator which provide supporting factor for the growth of the rugged electronics market.

The rugged electronics market study covers market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and regions which identifies and compares segments market on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The report also includes competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players based on their 2016 revenues. Of these, major players are profiled in these market which plays the prominent role in the entire ecosystem. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors responsible for benchmarking the players are market position, offerings and Research & Development and others factors includes top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook that are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Key Players profiled under rugged electronics market are AdLink Technology Inc., Aqeri Holding AB, Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Chassis Plans LLC, Comark Corporation, Core Systems, Crystal Group Inc., Curtiss Wright Controls Electronic Systems, Inc. , General Dynamics Corporation, General Micro Systems, Germane Systems, Kontron AG, Leonardo DRS, Mountain Secure Systems , NCS Technologies, Inc., Rave Computer , Rugged Science, Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), Siemens AG, Systel, Inc., Themis Computer, Inc., Trenton Systems Inc., Westek Technology Ltd., XES (Extreme Engineering Solutions), Inc., ZMicro, Inc.

