SATCOM Equipment Global Market Offering Tremendous rise to 2025

Vis-à-vis revenue, satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market is predicted to rise at an impressive nearly 8.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Majorly fuelling SATCOM equipment market is rising need for uninterrupted communication across various walks of life for everyday operations.
Owing to ubiquity of satellite communication, the medium is used for information exchange for diverse applications. This includes television signal, DSNG, DTH broadcasting, and VSAT, for coverage and outreach capabilities of the medium.
With expanding maturity of the medium, over past three decades, satellite communication has practically touched every sphere of human functioning.
This requires specialty SATCOM equipment developed for the purpose. Satellite communications equipment are used for the transmission, conditioning, & reception of satellite signals in global telecommunications.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
L3 Technologies
General Dynamics
Harris Corporation
Cobham
Viasat
Gilat Satellite Networks
Campbell Scientific
Hughes Network Systems
Aselsan
Communications & Power Industries
SATCOM Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
SATCOM Modem/Router
SATCOM Receiver
SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder
SATCOM Transceiver
SATCOM Antenna
Other SATCOM Products
SATCOM Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Government & Defense
Commercial
SATCOM Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
