SATCOM Equipment Global Market Offering Tremendous rise to 2025

Vis-à-vis revenue, satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market is predicted to rise at an impressive nearly 8.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Majorly fuelling SATCOM equipment market is rising need for uninterrupted communication across various walks of life for everyday operations.

Owing to ubiquity of satellite communication, the medium is used for information exchange for diverse applications. This includes television signal, DSNG, DTH broadcasting, and VSAT, for coverage and outreach capabilities of the medium.

With expanding maturity of the medium, over past three decades, satellite communication has practically touched every sphere of human functioning.

This requires specialty SATCOM equipment developed for the purpose. Satellite communications equipment are used for the transmission, conditioning, & reception of satellite signals in global telecommunications.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

L3 Technologies

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

Cobham

Viasat

Gilat Satellite Networks

Campbell Scientific

Hughes Network Systems

Aselsan

Communications & Power Industries

SATCOM Equipment Breakdown Data by Type

SATCOM Modem/Router

SATCOM Receiver

SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder

SATCOM Transceiver

SATCOM Antenna

Other SATCOM Products

SATCOM Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

Government & Defense

Commercial

SATCOM Equipment Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

