Secondary Packaging Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2023

Secondary packaging designates the packaging used for grouping various pre-packed products together. The second layer of packaging is not in direct contact with the product and its use and applications are distinctly different than primary packaging, however, sometimes the purpose of both the packaging type may converge. Secondary packaging is generally used for two main purposes, namely branding and display and logistics. Some of the common examples of secondary packaging include plastic crates, cardboard boxes, and cardboard cartons amongst others.

Secondary packaging performs the role of protecting not only the product but also the primary packaging and hence is an important aspect of packaging. Secondary packaging entails activities such as safe transportation of primary packed products and retaining the primary packaging intact. Packaging encompasses a broad range of activities. Various materials are used for different levels of packaging. Paper and boards is the largest product segment used as packaging and its use is expected to grow significantly, especially for secondary packaging. Some of the new materials used for secondary packaging include polyactic acid, ethylene based resins, pulp based material, thin seal polypropylene and non-petroleum based products.

Secondary Packaging Market: Drivers and Opportunities

With the growing industrial and consumer activities in Asia Pacific and growing need for safe transportation is expected to drive the market for secondary packaging market. Globally, numerous goods are transported daily and these goods need to be handled and transported safely. Secondary packaging plays an important role in safeguarding the primary product and hence is important for safe transportation of products. The product type and packaging characteristics change as per the applications, where the secondary packaging plays different role for different packaging applications.

Request to View Brochure of [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11597

Secondary packaging plays a vital role in transportation of medical grade products, where the packaging has to ensure adequate protection for the primary products inside. Recently the focus of the companies’ engaged in the manufacturing of secondary packaging materials has been on weight reduction, sustainability, bio-degradability and self display capabilities amongst others. Some of the companies have are also working on enhancing the product protection, stackability, retail mandates etc.