Small Molecule API Market Strategic Alliances, Mergers–Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments

Small Molecule API Market Research Report 2019: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Types (Synthetic/Chemical API, Biological API), by Application (Cardiovascular, Oncology, Diabetes, Immunological Disorders and Others), by Manufacturing Method (In-House, Contract) – Forecast To 2027

Albemarle Corporation (US), ALLERGAN (Ireland), Aurobindo Pharma (India), Cambrex Corporation (US), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (US), Mylan N.V. (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Siegfried AG (Switzerland), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the small molecule API market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Small Molecule API Market – Overview

Development in the small molecule API can be attributed due to the growth observed in the pharmaceutical and chemical sector. Market reports linked to the healthcare sector along with published reports on other sectors have been lately made available by Market Research Future, which has also published a report on this market. The industry for small molecule API is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0 percent while touching revenues worth $279.7 billion in revenue approximately from 2016 to 2027.

The increasing growth of pharmaceutical sector has been beneficial to the expansion of the small molecule API market. Cardiovascular disorder segment is expected to grow at positively in the forecast period owing to increased consumer demand. The ease of procurement of raw materials has been advantageous to the development of the industry further. The industry is expected to gain momentum with the development of better distribution networks that will accelerate industry growth in the forecast period.

Key Finding:

The global small molecule API market and is expected to reach $279.7 billion by 2027.

Synthetic/Chemical API holds the largest share of 81.4% of the global small molecule API market.

North America holds the largest market share of 38% of global small molecule API market and is anticipated to reach $106.3 billion by the end of forecast period.

Globally, Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the rate of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Cardiovascular disorder segment holds the largest market share in 2015, and expected to continue the similar growth throughout the forecast period.

Small Molecule API Market – Competitive Analysis

The Small Molecule API market is currently dominated by various players. Due to rising research and development expenditure various existing and new marketers are continuously coming up with advanced products. The global small molecule API market is currently dominated by numerous players.

Pfizer is one of them by holding a strong share in the market. The company is a leading research based bio pharmaceutical organization. Pfizer apply science and our worldwide assets to convey inventive treatments that develop and essentially enhance lives. Pfizer operates in countries like Germany, France, Greece, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Netherland, India, Poland, Turkey, Israel, China and others. On December 23, 2016, Pfizer acquired small molecule anti-infective business of AstraZeneca. It will be a great boost to Pfizer’s existing anti-infective portfolio. The agreement includes the commercialization and development of the newly approved EU drug Zavicefta™ (ceftazidime-avibactam), Zinforo™ (ceftaroline fosamil), the marketed agents Merrem™/Meronem™ (meropenem), and the clinical development assets aztreonam-avibactam (ATM-AVI) and CXL. On June 24, 2016, Pfizer Inc. acquired Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is another renowned market player in small molecule API market. Product portfolio of the company under the category of active pharmaceutical ingredients includes Abiraterone acetate, Acamprosate Calcium, Acitretin, Adapalene, Adefovir Dipivoxil, Alendronate Sodium, Amifostine Trihydrate, and others. In August, 2016, The company announced that one of its subsidiaries has received final approval from US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for generic version of Glumetza®. On July 11, 2016, the company announced the release of InfuSMART in Europe i.e. technology in which oncology products are developed in a ready to administer (RTA) bag.

Industry Segments

The small molecule API industry globally has been segmented on the basis of types which include biological API and synthetic/chemical API. On the basis of application the industry is divided into oncology, immunological disorders, cardiovascular, diabetes among others. On the basis of manufacturing method, the industry is divided into contract manufacturing and in-house.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The small molecule API industry covers five regions majorly such as Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa. The North American region is the biggest market for the small molecule API industry. The European region is the next largest region for the small molecule API industry. Additionally, the Asia pacific region is estimated to be the most rapidly growing region for small molecule API industry.

Study objectives of Small Molecule API Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the small molecule API market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the small molecule API market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, by applications, manufacturing methods, and its sub-segments.

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global small molecule API market.

