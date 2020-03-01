Smart Locks: Market 2019 Detailed Global Analysis by Emerging Technology, Market Shares, Strategies, with Top Key Players and Forecasts to 2026

A report added to the rich database of Qurate Business Intelligence, titled “Smart Locks Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2026”, provides a 360-degree overview of the Global market. Approximations associated with the market values over the forecast period are based on empirical research and data collected through both primary and secondary sources. The authentic processes followed to exhibit various aspects of the market makes the data reliable in context to particular time period and industry.

Market Forecasting and Overview:

According to a new report published by our analyst the global smart locks market is anticipated to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2026. Increasing adoption of smart homes in both developed and developing economies and growing need for more secured locking mechanism, has pushed the market for smart locks. There has been a significant growth in the adoption of smartphones and other handheld devices which act as an interface to control these locks. Smart locks allow its users to connect through smart phones, with the help of advance connectivity technology such as Near Field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth, ZigBee/Z-Wave. There is also a considerable increase in the compact IoT gadgets or connected gadgets adoption. All these factors are foreseen to drive the market over the forecast period.

Deadbolts are estimated to have a large market share followed by padlocks and lever handles. The growth for these products is anticipated to continue owing to different advance features such as touch screens, usage of biometrics, and remote access of these locks using smartphones. Major companies are constantly investing in the R&D capabilities for smart locks, thus enabling them to integrate new features and technological advancements. This is helping them to increase the adoption of smart locks in the market.

The adoption of smart locks is largely seen in the home and residential segment due to growing smart homes across the globe. Increasing awareness about technology and increased spending capacity of the individuals are another factors which are driving the market growth in this segment. Adoption is also largely seen in the hospitality vertical. Hotels and resorts have multiple rooms which requires limited and restricted access to the authorized persons and guests. Smart locks can be configured according to these requirements, thus allowing secured stay for the hotel customers. The access can be controlled remotely by the hotel staff and the locks with password can be reconfigured every time for the new guest, thus increasing safety and security. Enterprises and government organizations on the other hand are expected to have large market share after home and hospitality segment.

Key Findings from the study suggest products accessible in the market are much competitive and manufacturers are progressively concentrating on advancements to pick up an aggressive edge. Companies are in a stage of development of new items in order to guarantee simple implementation and connection with the current mechanical door locks. The hospatility segment is anticipated to grow at a high growth rate over the forecast period with the expanding utilization of smart locks inferable from expanding security-related worries among clients amid their stay at the hotels. North America is presumed to dominate the global smart locks market over the forecast years and Asia Pacific region shows signs of high growth owing to the booming economies of India, and China.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Smart Locks market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Locks market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Locks players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Locks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Smart Locks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

