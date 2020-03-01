Sports Medicine Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023

Global Sports Medicine Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The Global market for sports medicine is expected to reach $ 9,655.6 million by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of 8.9 % during 2017-2023.

Market Highlights

Sports medicines are known as the branch of medicines that deals with the physical health and curing or prevention of sports relates injuries. In almost a last decade it has been noticed that people are more aware about health. Increasing health education in school and different programmes on social media has led to increase the awareness about health. People have started adopting sports as the mean to maintain the health and as extracurricular activity. Not only young but elderly people have also adopted sports. This has led to increase the number of sports related injuries across the globe. This increasing number of sports injuries and sports medicine centres are the major reason for the growth of sports medicines market across the globe. On the other hand lack of skilled professionals for treating pediatric sports injuries and high cost of treatment may hamper the growth of the market.

The global sports medicines market is majorly segmented on the bases of product type, procedures, application, end user and regions.

The global sports medicines market on the basis of product type is segmented into reconstructive products, support and recovery products and accessories. Joint reconstructive & repair products segment accounts the largest market share of the global sports medicine market by product type. Continuous innovation in research and development, technological advances and introduction of new and better surgical procedures has led to increase the market for reconstruction product.

Key Findings

The global sports medicines market is expected to reach USD 9,655.6 million by 2023

Tendinosis commands the largest share market of 54% in global sports medicine market by procedures.

North America has the largest market share of 39% in global sports medicines market.

Asia pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 9.2% during the forecasted period.

There are more than 2569 companies associated with sports medicine and sports medicine devices all around the world.

Arthrex, Inc is the global leader for the global sports medicine market.

Segmentation:

The global sports medicine market is segmented on the basis of product. Based on the product, the market has been segmented as joint reconstructive & repair products, support & recovery products, accessories & consumables and others. Based on the application, the market has been segmented as shoulder treatment, knee treatment, hip treatment, spine treatment, and others. Based on the procedure, the market has been segmented as tendinosis, tendon to bone and cartilage repair. Based on the End User, the market has been segmented as hospitals & emergency care, trauma centers, ambulatory care, and others.

Global Sports medicine Market Players:

Key players profiled in the report are Medtronics, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, CONMED Corporation, DePuy Synthes, GE Healthcare, Smith & Nephew plc, Arthrex, Inc. and others.

