Stationery Products Market Share Set for Broad Growth by 2025

Stationery products are an integral part of human consumption. The global stationery products market is segregated on the basis of product and distribution channel. Based on products, the global market for stationery products are segregated into printing supplies, mailing supplies, marking devices, paper-based stationery products, filling products, party goods, writing & marking instruments and others. Printing supplies are further sub-divided into ink & toners, inked ribbons and carbon & stencil paper. Mailing supplies are further segregated into sealing tapes, paper-based envelopes, padded envelopes and others. Marking devices is further segregated into stencils & hand stamps. Paper based stationery products are further divided into printing/writing/copying paper, writing pads, scrap books, organizers, notebooks, message notes, exercise books, business forms & books and others. Writing and marking instruments include markers/pens, stencils, hand stamps, art goods and pencils. Paper based stationery products held the largest market share in 2016 among all the segments. This is attributed to its varied uses in multiple industries as well as student supplies. Printing supplies is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for printing supplies by consumers for personal use in homes. Increasing demand for printers has fuelled the demand for printing supplies significantly.

Major factors driving the global stationery products market include growing level of literacy, globally. Increasing number of population receiving education and more number of youth going to school, demand for stationery products is increasing substantially. Demand for premium brand pens and marking instruments is also increasing globally considered as a status symbol. This is fuelling demand for stationery products globally. Increasing number of start-ups and establishments is also fuelling the demand for stationery products which is also driving the market for stationery products. Rise in number of schools and other educational institutions is also fuelling market demand for stationery products. Government initiative towards educational programs is also driving the market positively.

Rapid digitization is a major hindrance to the global market for stationery products. With increase in use of laptops and smart phones, demand for stationery products has reduced substantially. For segments such as inked ribbons, printing papers, labels and marking devices digitization has brought whole new opportunities as demand for these are booming with increased use of printed materials and digital copies of documents.

Geographically, the global stationery products market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America held the largest market share in 2016 and is forecast to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period of 2017-2025. U.S. is the biggest country in North America. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing country during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. This is attributed to increasing literacy rates in countries in Asia Pacific and high number of enrolments in schools and other educational institutions every year. In addition, large youth population in the countries of Asia Pacific is also a major reason that is fuelling the growth of the stationery products market in Asia Pacific. China and India are the most rapid growing countries in the Asia Pacific region. Middle East & Africa is also anticipated to witness high growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing literacy rates in the countries of Middle East & Africa.

Major players of the global stationery products market include The Hewlett-Packard Company, Canon Inc., A.T. Cross Company, Archies Limited, Office Depot, Inc., Hallmark Cards, Inc., Pilot Pen Corporation of America, Pentel Co. Ltd., Xerox Corporation, International Writing Instrument Corporation, Kokuyo Co. Ltd., Mont Blanc International GmbH, American Greetings Corporation, Herlitz PBS AG and Richemont among others.

