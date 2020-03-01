Strapping Machine: Market 2019 Segmented by Manufacturers with Growing CAGR, Revenue Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend and Forecast 2019-2026

A report added to the rich database of Qurate Business Intelligence, titled “Strapping Machine Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2026”, provides a 360-degree overview of the Global market. Approximations associated with the market values over the forecast period are based on empirical research and data collected through both primary and secondary sources. The authentic processes followed to exhibit various aspects of the market makes the data reliable in context to particular time period and industry.

Market Forecasting and Overview:

According to a new study published by our analyst the worldwide Strapping Machine Market is anticipated to reach around USD 6,991.4 million by 2026. In 2017, the semi-automatic strapping machine segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global strapping machine market.

The rapid growth in the global packaging industry majorly drives the growth of this market. Growing concerns regarding product safety to avoid damage and loss during packaging and shipping supports the market growth. The increasing demand from consumer goods, food and beverage, and publishing further accelerates the adoption of strapping machines. There has been an increasing demand of strapping machines by small and medium businesses to increase packaging efficiency while reducing costs. However, high initial investment costs of strapping machines limit the growth of the market. New emerging markets, technological advancements, and increasing adoption by small and medium businesses would provide growth opportunities for strapping machine market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global strapping machine market during the forecast period. A significant growth in the consumer goods, and food and beverage industries has been registered over the past few years in the region, thereby supporting the growth of strapping machines in the market. Increasing need for effective packaging to avoid losses due to damages, and rising disposable incomes in developing countries of this region augment the market growth in the region. Leading global players are expanding their presence in developing nations of India, Indonesia, and Malaysia to tap the growth opportunities offered by these countries.

The various types of strapping machines include semiautomatic strapping machines, automatic strapping machines, and fully automatic strapping machines. The semi-automatic strapping machine segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from small and medium sized business. Semi-automatic strapping machines are designed for small and medium sized items and require users to manually feed strapping into the machine. Use of semi-automatic strapping machines in various industries such as food and beverage, consumer goods, publishing, and electronics among others has increased its demand over the past years.

The different materials used in strapping machines include polypropylene, polyester, steel, and others. The polypropylene segment dominated the market in 2017 owing to its affordable use in packaging of small and medium sized products. Its increasing use in various industries such as food and beverage, consumer goods, publishing, and electronics among others is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Mosca GmbH, Samuel Strapping Systems, MJ Maillis S.A., Transpak Equipment Corp., Signode Packaging Systems Corporation, Strapex Group, Polychem Corporation, Dynaric Inc., Messersi Packaging S.r.l., Fromm Holdings AG, Australian Warehouse Solutions, and Venus Packaging among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Strapping Machine market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Strapping Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Strapping Machine players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Strapping Machine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Strapping Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

