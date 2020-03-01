Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Will Explore Robust Size & Growth During 2018-2026

Urinary incontinence can be defined as the involuntary leakage of urine, which can be of four types, overflow urinary incontinence, stress urinary incontinence, functional urinary incontinence, and urge urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence occurs mainly in women; but, owing to an upsurge in the number of prostate surgeries, the prevalence of stress urinary incontinence is expected to rise among men across the world. Patients tend to seek effective as well as long-term solutions for urinary incontinence management due to the personal distress suffered by the incontinent patients. Stress incontinence is common among women due to the presence of weak sphincter muscle. Two types of female stress urinary incontinence are urethral hypermobility and intrinsic sphincter deficiency. Female stress urinary incontinence is commonly observed among the elderly women owing to weakening of pelvic muscles. Other causes of female stress urinary incontinence include obesity, pregnancy and childbirth, chronic coughing, hysterectomy, nerve or muscle damage during child birth or surgical trauma, menopause, anatomical predisposition, and impact of heavy physical activities.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/stress-urinary-incontinence-treatment-devices-market.html

Major factors fuelling the stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market include increase in conception, rise in the number of hysterectomy cases, and large number of women with early onset of menopause. Additionally, growth in elderly population that generally suffers from stress urinary incontinence also boosts the market. However, lack of awareness among incontinent patients is estimated to obstruct the market growth. Also, a majority of the treatment devices is under the process of FDA approval. Some of the side effects of using female urinary incontinence treatment devices include painful intercourse, pain, organ perforation, and urinary as well as fecal incontinence.

The global stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market can be segmented based on device type, material type, end-user, and region. In terms of device type, the stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market can be classified into internal urethral devices, internal vaginal devices, and external urethral devices. The internal vaginal devices segment can be further categorized into traditional devices and custom-made devices. Based on material type, the global market can be segmented into silicone and polyurethane foam. In terms of end-user, the global stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market can be divided into hospitals, gynecology clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=49908

By region, the global stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market can be spilt into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a significant share of the global market, followed by Europe. The stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market in emerging countries, such as, China, South Korea, Brazil, and India is expected to expand significantly during the forecast years. However, North America is projected to continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Prominent market share of North America can be attributed to its well-developed health care infrastructure and high awareness about the latest medical developments among the people. The region also engages into extensive research & development which contributes to the growth of the stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=49908

The stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate due to rising awareness and availability of health care facilities at affordable prices. Other regions, such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are anticipated to be slow growth regions for the stress urinary incontinence treatment devices markets in the near future. This is due to the lack of awareness, poverty, and underdeveloped health care facilities in these regions.

Major players operating in the stress urinary incontinence treatment devices market include Bard Medical, American Medical Solutions, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Teleflex, Karl Storz, and Coloplast.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com