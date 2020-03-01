Surfactants Market 2019 New Study & Detailed Analytical Report

Asia Pacific Surfactants Market: Overview

Surfactants or surface active agents are organic compounds produced from petrochemical raw materials such as ethylene and benzene or oleo-chemical raw materials such as palm oil or coconut oil. It is commercially available as cationic, anionic, amphoteric, non ionic and other (silicone, etc.) surfactants. In terms of application, personal care and paints & coatings held majority share in the Asia Pacific surfactants market. Rising demand from these industries is projected to boost surfactants market during the forecast period.

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the Asia Pacific surfactants market in terms of volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2015 to 2024. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Surfactants Market: Segmentation

The report provides a detailed view of the surfactants market based on applications. Key applications included in the report are personal care, oilfield chemicals, paints & coatings, emulsion polymerization, agrochemicals and concrete additives. In terms of product types, the market is segmented into: cationic, anionic, non ionic, amphoteric and others (silicone surfactants, etc.). Furthermore, the report segments the market based on key geographies such as China, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, South Korea, and Australia. It also provides market volume and revenue for each application and product under every country level segment.

Based on applications, product and countries, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

Asia Pacific Surfactants Market: Research Methodology

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, and press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for the study of the surfactants market include InfoMine, U.S. Geological Survey, Internet Archive Educational Portal, and company presentations.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Key players profiled in the surfactants study include ADM, Akzo Nobel N. V., Galaxy Surfactants, Dow Chemical, BASF S.E, Huntsman Corporation, Lonza Group, Evonik Industries, P & G Chemicals, Clariant International Ltd. and Stepan Company.

