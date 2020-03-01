Telepresence Robots Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

With growing advantage in technologies such as artificial intelligence and modern engineering, the robotics industry is shaping a significant growth in terms of market share. Telepresence robots market are one of the innovative examples of advancement in technology. They are known by various terms such as skype on wheels, virtual presence robots or remote presence robots.

Telepresence Robots Market, with the help of components such as cameras, speakers, microphones, and sensors, provide a platform to the user for remote communications, and they can be controlled by using smartphones, and tablets. With the help of these components, people can view, hear and interact with the robot operator located at remote location.

Corporate, healthcare, medical, and education institutes are the major potential market of telepresence robots market worldwide. In medical sector, the capability of telepresence robots of providing a virtual remote presence enables the doctors to assist their patients located at different location without physically going to that place. Similarly, in corporate, a business owner can access to his/her various operations, can attend conferences or meetings, can monitor their teams, by simply operating a telepresence robot placed to that office premise. It can also help in managing distant education. Students, due to sickness, with the help of telepresence robot, can attend their classes from their native place also.

Telepresence robots market has wide adoption in healthcare and medical sector worldwide which is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the market in coming years. Advancement in artificial intelligence technology, increasing usage of smartphones, and increasing trend of bringing automation into operations by enterprises are some other factors fueling the market growth of telepresence robots market in coming years. However, high cost of manufacturing of robots as well of their installation & maintenance is expected to hamper the market adoption of telepresence robots market in coming years. Further, development in high speed network such as 4G, and 5G is a fruitful opportunity for telepresence robot market to register significant growth in coming years. Whereas, technical complexities, and lack of secured communication protocols are some of the major challenge faced by the vendors.

Key players

AMY Robotics, AXYN Robotique, MantaroBot, Suitable Technologies, Double Robotics, VGo Communications (a subsidiary of Vecna), Xandex (took over production and sale of the Kubi from Revolve Robotics), Anybots Collaborate i/o, SuperDroid Robots, Adept MobileRobots, Ava Robotics (a subsidiary of iRobot), Orbis Robotics, Inbot Technology Ltd., Endurance, Giraff Technologies, and FutureRobot are some of the key players in Telepresence Robots market.

Segmentation

The global telepresence robots market is segmented into components, type, end-user and region.

By component, telepresence robots market is segmented into camera, displays, speakers, microphone, and sensors & control systems.

By type, telepresence robots market is segmented into stationary and mobile.

By end-user, the telepresence robots market is segmented into education, healthcare, corporate, medical, manufacturing and others.

By region, the Telepresence Robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The market for Telepresence Robots market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of Telepresence Robots market is studied for North America (U.S, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacifc), and the Rest Of The World (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America is expected to dominate the Telepresence Robots market during the forecast period. North America is an established region in terms of advanced infrastructure and is widely known as an early adopter of new technologies. The demand for more personalized and collaborative robots by industries in North America is fueling the adoption of Telepresence Robots in the region.

Europe is expected to be the second dominant market of Telepresence Robots. Increasing demand of telepresence robots to serve the ageing population is one of the primary driving forces of the market in the region. Further, presence of key players such as No Isolation, and VGo Communications are further fueling the market growth in Europe as these players are investing heavily in their research & development of telepresence robots targeting healthcare, medical and education sector in the region.

Asia-Pacific Telepresence Robots market is projected to grow with fastest growing CAGR during forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea among all other countries is leading the Telepresence Robots market in the region. South Korea is currently, a leading market of robotic process automation. And the government with support of key industry players are investing in innovating their healthcare sector in order to serve increasing ageing population in the country. China, after South Kores, is the largest market of selling of industrial robots in the world. China is also planning to increase the presence of robots in the healthcare sector to cater applications such as critical surgeries, rehabilitations, and medicines distribution, among others. Japan, on the other hand, is investing heavily in developing safety standards and verification techniques which is expected to increase the market of service robots in the coming years in the country, which is indirectly expected to fuel the market of telepresence robots in the country.

Rest of the world (RoW) comprise of Telepresence Robots market in The Middle East & Africa and Latin America. RoW Telepresence Robots market is expected to grow with slow and steady growth rate due to lack of technical skills and infrastructure.

