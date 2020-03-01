The Report Analysis And Overview Of Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence Systems Market in Healthcare In Term Of Size, Share, Growth And Development, 2017 – 2022

The contours of the globalCognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence Systemsmarket dynamic are constantly changing, and are shaped by various macroeconomic factors and trends in the healthcare industry. These trends have also changed the directions of investments, especially in emerging markets. In recent years, new frontiers in the Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence Systems market have come to the fore propelled by implementation of regulatory norms put forth by governments in developing and developed regions. New healthcare guidelines will likely put a significant bearing on new product developments in nascent as well as established markets over 20ab – 20cd (forecast period). Changing nature of demands of patient populations and rapid technological advances, notably in healthcare IT, are expected to open and support new paradigms in the global Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence Systems market.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1934771

Artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive technologies have gained significant traction and have been more widely adopted in recent years. Increased adoption of cognitive and AI platforms can be attributed to their wide application potential across the healthcare industry, including patients and hospitals. Major market players such as IBM, Microsoft and Google have made significant investments in finding healthcare uses for cognitive computing and providing a platform for various startup firms that create specialized applications. The cognitive healthcare industry represents a new partnership between human beings and technology that has the potential to transform healthcare on a global scale.

Cognitive systems that understand, reason and learn are assisting people expand their knowledge base, improve their productivity and deepen their expertise. This has proven extremely useful in various areas of the healthcare industry. With the increasing integration of cognitive computing, users can now see health data that were previously inaccessible which can in turn can have a great impact on the healthcare industry by greatly improving patient care. Humans generate an enormous amount of health-related data. This data comes from a wide variety of sources, such as personal fitness trackers, mobile apps, electronic medical records, as well as genomic and clinical research. The development of AI and cognitive computing platforms can avoid the discarding and wasting of data for the majority of patients.

Increases in the processing power and capabilities of AI systems and the dearth of skilled healthcare professionals are expected to drive market growth. Whereas, limitations of AI decision-making and limited acceptance from healthcare professionals due to risk of injury and misinterpretation are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, application of AI for novel surgeries and screening in conjunction with an untapped market in developing regions offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The market for cognitive computing and AI in healthcare is segmented based on type of offering, technology, application, end user and region. The market by type of offering is classified into hardware, software and services. Whereas, based on technology, the market is classified natural language processing, context aware processing, deep learning and querying method. Further, based on application the market is categorized into robot assisted surgery, virtual nursing assistants, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection, dosage error reduction, clinical trial participant identifier, preliminary diagnosis and others. Moreover, based on end users, the market is divided into healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, patients and payers.

Software generated the highest revenue in the offering segment with REDACTED in revenue in 2016 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2022, at a CAGR of REDACTED from 20172022. The hardware offering segment is expected to increase at the highest growth rate at a CAGR of REDACTED from 2017 2022. In addition, natural language processing generated the highest revenue in the technology segment with revenue of REDACTED in 2016 and is expected to reach REDACTED by 2022 at a CAGR of REDACTED from 20172022. The deep learning technology segment is expected to increase at the highest CAGR of R EDACTED from 20172022.

Report Scope:

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global market for cognitive computing and artificial intelligence systems in healthcare by offering, technology, application, end users and geographic markets. The report includes key factors driving growth of cognitive computing and artificial intelligence systems in healthcare. The report discusses the role of supply chain members ranging from manufacturers to researchers. The report has an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global market for cognitive computing and artificial intelligence systems in healthcare. The reports in-depth patent analysis will focus on providing extensive technological trends across years and geographies such as the U.S., Europe and China.

The market for cognitive computing and artificial intelligence systems in healthcare is mainly segmented into five major components: type of offering, technology, application, end user and geography. Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Based on technology, the market is categorized into natural language processing, context aware processing, deep learning and querying method. The market is classified by applications into robot-assisted surgery, preliminary diagnosis, clinical trial participant identifier, dosage error reduction, virtual nursing assistant, administrative workflow assistance, fraud detection and others. Based on end users, the market is divided into healthcare provider, pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, patient and payer. The market is segmented by region into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1934771

Report Includes:

– 51 data tables and 39 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for cognitive computing and artificial intelligence systems in healthcare

– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Identification of key market segments and market structure in cognitive computing and artificial intelligence systems in healthcare technologies

– Coverage of major stakeholders, product portfolio and recent developments

– Examination of competitive landscape for the market leaders

– Information on the trends, gaps and opportunities that will impact the future market

– Company profiles of major players in the market, including Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., General Vision, IBM, Microsoft Corp., Oncora Medical and Welltok Inc.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/