Tissue Diagnostic Market – Global Industry Research Report 2016 – 2024

Global Tissue Diagnostic Market: Overview

This report on tissue diagnostic market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of various tissue diagnostic instrument and products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global tissue diagnostic market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products, applications and geographies.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global tissue diagnostic market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in all the sections of the report in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different products/materials/technologies/end-users/geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competition landscape section of the report. The section also includes completion matrix that analyzes the competition among some of the top global players operating in the market. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

Global Tissue Diagnostic Market: Segmentation

The global tissue diagnostic market is divided into: by product, by technology, by end-user and by geography. Product type segment of tissue market was divided into instruments and kits. On the basis of technology the tissue diagnostic market is classified as immune histochemistry, in-situ hybridization, digital pathology and special staining. On the basis of end-user the tissue diagnostic market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers and research laboratories.

The market for these segments has been extensively analyzed based on their utility, effectiveness, sales, and geographic presence. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn and market volume in terms of units for the period from 2016 to 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the tissue diagnostic market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Each regional market for tissue diagnostic market has been further categorized into major product, applications, material, and end-user segments considered within the scope of the study. Key country (U.S., Canada, Japan, Germany, France, U.K., Australia, Canada, China, Brazil, Mexico, India, etc.) market revenues have also been provided in different regional sections within the report. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn and volume in terms of units for the period from 2014 to 2025 along with CAGR % from 2016 to 2025 are provided for all the regions and nations considering 2016 as the base year.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report profiles key manufacturers in the tissue diagnostic market based on various attributes such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include F Hoffmann-La Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Abbot Laboratories, GE Healthcare, 3DHISTECH Ltd., Genomic Health, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Danaher Corporation and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

The global tissue diagnostic market has been segmented as follows:

By Product Type

– Instruments

– Kits

By Technology

– IHC (Immuno histochemistry)

– ISH (Is-situ hybridization)

– Digital Pathology

– Special Staining

By End User

– Hospital

– Ambulatory surgical centers

– Diagnostic centers

– Research laboratories

By Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

