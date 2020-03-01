Totem Displays Market: Innovation is the way to go, for the global market to grow

The global market is driven by consumer preferences, which are known to evolve with time. Also, to stay in competition, it is very important to advertise the product, to increase product awareness. Totem displays are a means to attract and influence consumers, adopted for brand advertising. They convey marketing messages and are used to gain an edge over competitors, in crowded areas. The market for totem displays therefore promises a positive outlook. Other factors that contribute to the preference for totem displays are –

Convenience – Totem displays are made from corrugated cardboard, are lightweight, and therefore can easily be moved. They are delivered flat, therefore reduce transit and storage costs

Customizability – Totem displays are available in a variety of shapes, and therefore help in gaining customer attraction, by leveraging unique designs to increase consumer appeal. They are also available in flexographic and lithographic printing options.

Request Sample Brochure for New Trends and Future Scope for this Industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26930

Totem displays are also recyclable, and are easy to assemble. In addition, they find application in almost every industry. In a dynamic market, where often a product can garner more attention if it has a psychological appeal to consumers, totem displays are one of the most cost effective and efficient choices for product marketing.

Global Totem Displays market: Dynamics

The global consumer goods industry has transformed significantly over the past few decades. Much of how the market for a product will grow over the next few years, is determined by the efficiency in its marketing. Manufacturers and companies across the world, adopt various strategies to increase consumer base. Growth of global totem displays market is attributed to various factors, including higher scores in consumer recall tests. Totem displays consist of a major portion of product advertising, worldwide. Totem displays can also be digital. Many surveys found a major portion of the consumer audience to prefer digital totems more convenient than other means of advertising.

Know More about this Market from TOC, Figures, and Tables @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=26930

Although the global totem displays market outlook looks positive, there are certain factors that might hamper growth. These may include disruptive factors, which can be any form of new and innovative products that are quick to garner more attention than existing products. Most companies prepare for the expected and forecast market dynamics, but leave out the possibility of innovation that may just be around the corner. Another factor that might prove to be a hindrance to growth is the popular use of other forms of advertising. Being the digital age, a significant part of the population also learns about new products through E-commerce platforms and telemarketing. Totem displays are most useful in crowded places, where more consumers can be engaged. Due to this, a direct competitor to totem displays, is telemarketing.

Innovation is the way to go, for the global totem displays market to grow. Integration with modern display technology has paved way for totem displays with enhanced consumer experience, with touch screen displays. These factors are expected to play a key role in increasing preference for and fueling growth of the global totem displays market.

Global Totem Displays market: Segmentation

The global totem displays market can be segmented based on varieties in which they have been made available in the market –

On the basis of raw material –

Corrugated Cardboard

Metal

Others

On the basis of product type –

Popup totem display

LCD totem display

Touch screen

Others

On the basis of end-use industry –

Food & Beverages

Consumer Electronics

Chemicals

Automotive

Healthcare

Personal and Home care

Global Totem Displays market: Geographical Outlook

Geographically, the global totem displays market has been segmented in seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Being mature markets, the North America region leads the global totem displays market, followed closely by the Western Europe region. The consumers in these regions are more aware, and are keen to try out new things. In regions such as APEJ, a significant portion of the population in developing countries such as India still prefer conventional telemarketing. However, technological boom is expected to increase consumer preference toward new methods. Suppliers are also expected to leverage the growing consumer trend to try new products to advertise and market their products during product launches. Latin America is expected to show a similar trend. MEA market has shown increasing use of totem displays for brand advertising.

Global Totem Displays market: Key Players

Few of the key players in the global totem displays market are – The Smurfit Kappa Group, Displaypak, and Future Systems Inc