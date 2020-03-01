Transdermal Skin Patches Market is Expected to be Worth US$67.41 mn by the End of 2025

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Transdermal Skin Patches Market: Snapshot

Traditional drug delivery methods like capsules, pills, liquids, intravenous needles and powders are often ineffective and may result in undesirable side effects. Transdermal delivery constitutes an important and effective route for new drug delivery. The patches can be placed anywhere on the body and can be worn for as little as 7 hours to as long as one week, depending on its therapeutic indication. The medicated adhesive patches are designed in such a way that they attach comfortably to the surface of the skin, which helps the patient use the patches for prolonged periods. In light of these reasons, the Saudi Arabia transdermal skin patches market, which was valued at US$44.96 mn in 2016 is expected to be worth US$67.41 mn by the end of 2025. The market is slated to register a CAGR of 4.7% between 2017 and 2025.

Transdermal patches offer several advantages as compared to conventional drug delivery methods like reduced side effects caused due use of oral tablets or pills. They increase the bioavailability of the drug as substance need not be digested first. This helps in keeping the substance chemically unchanged which enable direct access of the drug to the region of the body where it can take effect via the bloodstream. This helps in avoiding first-pass effect or the initial metabolism and filtration by the liver. Another advantage of transdermal patches is that they release the drug constantly and continuously for long durations, which means that the patient need not worry about taking pills several times a day.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26171

The products available in the Saudi Arabia transdermal skin patches are drug in adhesive, matrix, reservoir, and vapor matrix. Of these, the matrix segment held a dominant share in the overall market and is expected to account for a share of 35.1% in terms of revenue by the end of 2025. This rise will be attributable to the shifting preference for matrix systems to make patches for volatile molecules under controlled release settings. The phenomenal growth of this segment will be attributable to the non-toxic and non-antagonistic characteristics of polymer matrix options, which are known to diffuse drug with controlled precision.

Transdermal Skin Patches Most Commonly Used for Pain Relief

By way of application, the Saudi Arabia transdermal skin patches market has been divided into pain relief, hormone replacement therapy, nicotine cessation, motion sickness, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, and others. Accounting for the dominant share by the end of the forecast period, the pain relief segment will generate the highest revenue by 2025. This can be attributed to growing usage of local pain relief patches. Such patches provide safe and controlled drug release to affected area, rendering them the preferred choice among comorbid and cancer patients. The cardiovascular disorders segment will also hold a major share in the transdermal skin patches market in Saudi Arabia owing to the rising number of patients with cardiovascular disorders in the region. Hormone replacement therapy is observed to be a highly lucrative segment, analysts find.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26171

Transdermal skin patches are mostly sold through distribution channels such as retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In Saudi Arabia, hospital pharmacies take the lead as the most prominent distribution channel in terms of revenue thanks to rising government initiatives to improve the healthcare landscape in the region and rapidly increasing number of healthcare facilities. Retail pharmacies also hold a valuable share in the transdermal skin patches market, attributed to growing investments by pharmaceutical companies to set up more pharmacies in Saudi Arabia. The online pharmacies segment is gaining much traction despite being in a nascent stage.

The competition in the Saudi Arabia transdermal skin patches market is poised to intensify as companies operating in the market are make large investments in research and development of better and advanced products. Some of the key players shaping the trajectory of the overall market are Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Luye Pharma, Purdue Pharma, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, and Mundipharma.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/