Transmission Controller Market 2019 With Research Methodolgy & Revenue Analysis 2027

The global “Transmission Controller Market” is closely assessed in the publication using in-depth verifiable projections, historical data, and qualitative insights. With the help of proven assumptions and research methodologies, the analysts have derived the projections featured in the publication. For every aspect of the market, the publication serves as a great repository of information, data, and critical analysis. It could be said that the publication is a fine source of stakeholder and value chain analysis, technological breakthroughs observed in the “Transmission Controller Market”, and current and future challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Transmission Control Unit assist in calculating when to change gears in the vehicle, thus enabling optimum performance, fuel economizing, and improving driving quality. A transmission control unit generally works in synchronization with engine control unit to guide the desired mechanism. In recent years, automatic transmission unit has been widely researched and modern completely electronic versions are available, which enables automatic transmission, and helps in achieving greater shift system reliability, improved shift speed and improved vehicle handling. All these features, together enables better fuel economy, thus pushing more and more manufacturers to incorporate transmission control unit features with their vehicles.

Thus, the global transmission control unit market is expected to expand with an impressive CAGR over the forecast period.

Transmission Control UnitMarket: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors boosting the growth of Transmission Control Unit market is rising automation across automobile industry. With rising disposable income, the global automobile market is expected to continuously increase over the forecast period. A large chunk of this demand is anticipated to come from the developing nations of Asia pacific and Latin America. This coupled with increasing focus on improving fuel efficiency and incorporating automation for better control and safety, together will drive the market for transmission control units. Further, with the advent of driverless cars demand for transmission control units become unavoidable and the factor is expected to fuel the global transmission control unit market over the end years of forecast period. However, high cost of transmission control units, still keeps the technology tapered with high end vehicles.

Transmission Control UnitMarket: Market Segmentation

The Transmission Control Unit Market is segmented into three parts based on product type, control type and application:

Based on product type, the transmission control unit market is segmented into:

Variable Transmission Control Unit

Continuously Variable Transmission Control Unit

Based on control type, the transmission control unit market is segmented into:

Electronic

Hydro-mechanical

Hybrid

Based on application, the transmission control unit market is segmented into:

Automotive

Aerospace & Avionics

Marine

Others

Transmission Control Unit Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Transmission Control Unit market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America is anticipated to be the global leader in terms of demand for transmission control units, due to the regions rapidly growing automated cars market. The region has endorsed some of the most advanced technologies in automotive vehicle driving, and caters wide-scale technological adoption rate. Further with the advent of companies into driverless vehicles, demand in the region transmission control market is anticipated to shoot up over the end of forecast period. Western Europe being home to some of the most prominent global car manufacturers also caters huge demand for electronic transmission control units, as many passenger cars and buses in the regions comes equipped with this technology. Further, as talks regarding fuel efficiency dominates the region, coupled with transmission control unit’s ability to save fuel, are also driving demand in the regions transmission control unit market. With increasing demand for cars in Asia Pacific Exc. Japan (APEJ) region, amid rising disposable income, demand for cars with high end features such as transmission control unit is also on the rise. A large chunk of demand for TCU’s is expected to come particularly from China and India based automobile manufacturers, as they shift towards global standards. Latin America, on similar lines as APEJ is expected to boost its demand for automotive vehicles over the forecast period, fuelling more demand for transmission control unit in the region. Eastern Europe also attracts high demand for transmission control unit not only from automotive segments, but also from Marine and Aerospace segment. The Middle East and Africa, transmission control unit market is also expected to witness gradual growth over the forecast period, as global car manufacturers are expected to gradually set up their manufacturing bases in the region, over the last years of the forecast period.

Transmission Control Unit Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in Global Transmission Control Unit market are:-

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi Ltd

Continental AG

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

Delphi Corp.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Infineon Technologies

Tremec

Shirohato Yakuhin

Chevrolet Performance

