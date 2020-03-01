Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Outlook 2019-2025: Cost , Units Sales, Revenues & Applications

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market report profiles topmost manufactures operating (Herrenknecht, CRTG, CRCHI, Tianhe, LNSS, Komatsu, Mitsubishi, NHI, Kawasaki, IHI, Terratec, SELI, Tianye Tolian, Hitachi Zosen, Xugong Kaigong, STEC, JIMT) in terms of various attributes such as Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies, and Recent Developments. Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry report firstly introduced the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market conditions, including the product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production, Supply, 6 Forces Forecast (2019-2025), demand, market growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Competition by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers, Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market by Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers, Revenue and Share by Manufacturers, Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Market Competitive Situation and Trends.

Highbrow of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market: A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, The machine is used for soil are called shield tunneling machines and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research includes all of them.

In recent years, international manufacturers of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) have cooperation with Chinese enterprises and China has become the world’s largest TBM manufacturer which occupied more than 64% of production in total in 2017.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) industry is generally at a more advanced level. In Japan, Europe and the United States manufacturer of TBM still has a considerable size. The consumption volume of TBM in Europe was about 77 Units, which was follow by US, with a volume of 48 Units.

Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) can be used in the process of Subway, tunnel, Water conservancy project, mine, etc. With the development of industry and technology, the potential market for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) is still huge.

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market was valued at 4740 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 4370 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of -1.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market share and growth rate of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) for each application, including-

City Rail System

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Soft Ground TBMs

Hard Rock TBMs

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market share and growth rate, and Forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the Competition Developments and Trendsin the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market? What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factorsimpacting the growth of the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market? What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvementsfaced by market players in the global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market? How is the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market expected to Grow In Terms Of Valueduring the study period?

