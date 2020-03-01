Vacuum/Gas Flushing And Sealing Machine Market with Industry Capacity, Future Prospects, Revenue, Gross Margin Economic Aspect and Forecast to 2027

Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machines are commonly used in food and beverage packaging, to remove atmospheric impurities by pumping out the air completely during packaging. Further, a flusher enables to input oxygen scavengers to extend product life, followed by a vacuum sealing function. These machines can be optimally used to perform a vacuum gas flush or a straight seal. This helps in achieving a true Modified Atmosphere Packaging (M.A.P.) system that may provide residual Oxygen levels below 0.1%. Most Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machines are made up of stainless steel with a transparent acrylic window to observe the process. These machines are often used in the packaging of Chopped lettuce, Salad leaves, Minced meat, Steak, Cooked fish, Pre-baked products, Crisps and other ready to use products

The global Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine market is expected to expand with a decent CAGR over the forecast period.

Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing MachineMarket: Drivers & Restraints

The prime factor driving the demand for Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine is the rapidly rising demand for packaged food across most geographies. Further, as the need for longer improve shelf life is becoming prominent concern for most food and beverage manufacturers, adoption of Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) is on the rise. Though, conventional sealer is widely selected butcher shops, hotels, restaurants, institutions, grocery stores etc. but a variant with gas flusher is costly and is specifically bought by large scale manufacturers. With manufacturers of Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machines focusing specifically on automation and adding multiple functions, demand for replacement of these machines is further estimated to increase significantly.

Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing MachineMarket: Market Segmentation

The Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine Market is segmented into two segments based on power consumption, and end use

Based on power consumption, the Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine market is segmented into:

<1500 W

1500W-3000W

3000W-4500W

>4500W

Based on end use, the Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine market is segmented into:

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Chemical Packaging

Others

Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America and Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ) regions are expected to be the global leaders in terms of demand for Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine. In North America region, high demand for packaged foods is the prime factor fuelling the regions vacuum gas and flushing machine market. Whilst, in APEJ countries such as China, India and Indonesia, as the demand for packaged food and beverages increase, the market for vacuum gas and flushing machine is expected to witness unprecedented growth over the forecast period. Further the ever growing need for longer shelf life products in Western Europe, is driving more demand for Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine from food and beverage manufacturers of the region. Also, as companies become more crucial about energy and time efficiency, already installed machines in the region are on the verge of replacement with modern day high efficient machines. Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to present a decent growth opportunity for their respective vacuum gas and flushing machine market, amid, rising population need for food products. Middle East and Africa region, caters many countries which are increasingly adopting western food habits, which will fuel the market for packaged food products in the region, thus, fuelling more demand for Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine in the region. Japan is a global innovation hub and regions manufacturers have come out with advanced Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machines, with better vacuum and gas capabilities. However, demand from the region remains on the matured side, but the region Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine market is yet anticipated to grow sluggishly over the forecast period.

Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in Global Vacuum/Gas Flushing and Sealing Machine market are:-

Lucas Electronics

The Food Machinery Company Ltd.

Fuji Impulse, Co. Ltd.

Orics

Amar Packaging

Jaw Feng Machinery Co., Ltd.

Impak Corporation

Modern Flexi Packaging System Private Limited

Unitek Packaging Systems Private Limited

Eewa Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Henkelman

Trelleborg Group

