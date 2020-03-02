Airborne Hyperspectral Imaging System Market – Global Industry Future Trends, Potential Growth, Analysis, Strategies and Forecast 2026

Hyperspectral imaging system are being applied to a number of areas, including the environment, land use, agricultural monitoring, and defense. Because of it individually captures spectral and spatial information, hyperspectral imagery is often processed by traditional automated image processing tools as well as analyst-interactive approaches derived from spectroscopy. Airborne HSI products often contain both quantitative and qualitative information, arranged in an image to show the spatial relationships present in a scene. Airborne hyperspectral imaging system (HSI) is a non-contract, non-destructive procedure which finds application in a wide range of industries. The airborne hyperspectral imaging system (HSI) includes group and dispensation of data which is together across an electromagnetic spectrum.

The airborne hyperspectral imaging system enables obtaining spectrum for every pixel in a particular image or a sequence of images. The airborne hyperspectral imaging system are used to find SWIR (shortwave infrared) spectrum region for providing in depth information about the composition of a medicine. This is not possible with the help of normal or standard imaging processes. There is growing adoption of airborne hyperspectral imaging system in the military.

Rising application of airborne hyperspectral imaging system in surface vision and non-destructive testing is driving the growth of the airborne hyperspectral imaging system market in developed countries. Airborne hyperspectral imaging system finds application in mineralogy, surveillance and physics among others. The only factor restraining the usage of airborne hyperspectral imaging system is the cost of acquiring these devices. Thus, with technological innovation and reduction in the price of airborne hyperspectral imaging systems in the near future is a key opportunity for the market growth especially in sectors like commercial sector and defense sector among others.

The airborne hyperspectral imaging system market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, industry vertical, and geographical region. On the basis of component, the airborne hyperspectral imaging system market is segmented into hyperspectral imaging camera, system control computer, system control software, SSD data storage, GPS/IMU, georectification software and others. On the basis of function, the global airborne hyperspectral imaging system market is segmented into spatial scanning, spectral scanning, spatiospectral scanning and others. By application, airborne hyperspectral imaging system market can be segmented into military surveillance, remote sensing, machine vision/optical sorting, and others. In support of industry vertical the global airborne hyperspectral imaging system market is subdivided into aerospace, defense and others. Rapid industrialization and growing demand in aerospace & defense industry, have propelled the growth in this segment. By geographical region, the global airborne hyperspectral imaging system market is split up into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Rapid development in emerging economies in defense such as China, Israel, U.S., and India will support the growth of the airborne hyperspectral imaging system market over the forecast period.

Mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, investments, and partnerships & developments are the key policies adopted by market players to ensure their growth in the market. Some of the key players in the hyperspectral imaging systems market Corning Incorporated (NovaSol), Specim, Headwall Photonics, Inc. , Norsk Elektro Optikk, Bayspec Inc Surface Optics Corporation, Chemimage Corporation, Galileo Group & SOVZOND, Norsk Elektro Optikk (Norway), Channel Systems, Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc. (The U.S.), Specim Spectral Imaging Ltd. (Finland), Resonon Inc. (The U.S.), Telops Inc. (Canada), Surface Optics Corporation (The U.S.), Chemimage Corporation (The U.S.), BaySpec Inc. (The U.S.), Headwall Photonics, Inc. (The U.S.), FLIR Systems (The U.S.), Teledyne Technologies International Corp (The U.S) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (The U.S.) among others.