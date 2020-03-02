Aircraft De-icing Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2026 | Latest Study

The global Aircraft De-icing market is estimated to reach USD 1,571.1 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. The report ?Aircraft De-icing Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Fluid Type (Type-I, Type-II, Type-III, Type-IV); By Product Type (Sweepers, De-Icing Trucks, De-icing Chemicals and Fluids); By End-User; By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026′ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the commercial aircraft segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue. In 2018, North America accounted for the majority share in the global market.

The growing instances of flight delays during winters owing to snow, along with increasing safety concerns increase the demand for Aircraft De-icing solutions. The significant rise in air traffic across the world, coupled with regulations regarding aircraft operation support the market growth. The rising need to offer a comfortable and safe traveling experience to passengers boosts the adoption of Aircraft De-icing solutions. New emerging markets, technological advancements, modernization of old airports, and evolving regulatory mandates in several countries would provide growth opportunities for Aircraft De-icing industry in the coming years.

Type I de-icing fluids are water and glycol mixtures with a glycol content of at least 80%. They also contain a corrosion inhibition package. However, they offer limited protection against further icing due to freezing precipitation. Type I fluids are usually used in conjunction with Type II, or IV as part of a two-step de-icing procedure. Type II fluids contain at least 50% glycol, and usually contain pseudoplastic thickener system which additionally protects the aircraft against re-freezing due to its film-forming properties.

In 2017, North America accounted for the highest share in the global Aircraft De-icing market. The primary factors driving the market growth in the region include harsh weather conditions in winter season, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The introduction of regulations regarding safety and aircraft operation, along with rising air traffic boost the market growth in North America. The increasing concerns regarding safety, modernization of old airports, and technological advancements further increase the demand of Aircraft De-icing solutions in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include BASF Corporation, Global Ground Support LLC, UTC Aerospace Systems, The Dow Chemical Company, Vestergaard Company A/S, Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co, B/E Aerospace, Inc., Clariant AG, Kilfrost Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the Aircraft De-icing industry. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach.

