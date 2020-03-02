Alarming Growth for Barrels Market in chemicals and petroleum industry, Observes TMR

With the increasing requirement of speedy yet safe delivery of products in bulk, the global barrels market is reporting high growth in terms of value and volume. Barrels are extensively utilized across a number of industries, such as the food and beverage, chemicals and petroleum, and the pharmaceuticals sectors. According to researchers, the market is witnessing an augmenting demand from all of these sectors.

Barrels Market: Introduction

Packaging is an indispensable part of any product’s lifecycle and it prevents the product from any kind of damage such as defilement, leakage and others during its transportation, utilization and storage. Rigid bulk packaging is one type of packaging which is used for packaging goods such as chemicals, food & beverage products and pharmaceutical items. Barrel is the oldest form of packaging and along with drum is classified under the rigid bulk packaging. Barrels are primarily used in chemicals and petroleum industry, food, and pharmaceuticals industry. They exhibit excellent insulating properties which makes them ideal for storing chemicals.

The Detailed Analysis and Statistical Data Such as Growth Rate, Size, and Share of the market are given in Tabular format, Charts, and Graphs in this research report. Get PDF Sample Now @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23249

Barrels: Market Dynamics

Key driver of the barrels market is the increasing need for the safe and fast delivery of bulk products. The wide product portfolio offered by the manufacturers in terms of variable shape and sizes is also driving the growth of the global barrels market. Factor restraining the growth of the barrel market is the volatile nature of the raw material used for making barrels, for e.g., oak when burnt releases volatile substances which is impacting the growth of the global barrels market. The rising demand for packaging solutions which is highly cost effective and efficient is anticipated to create an opportunity for the global barrels market over the forecast period.

Barrels Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global barrels market is segmented into Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. Asia Pacific market is currently dominating the global barrels market followed by North America and Europe. North America is anticipated to experience steady growth over the forecast period owing to the escalated demand for barrels from food and beverage industry especially the wine manufacturers.

Barrels Market: Key players

Key players in the global barrels market are Greif Inc., Berenfield Containers Inc., Jakacki Bag & Barrel Inc., E-Con Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Mauser Packaging Corporation, Schutz, and Sonoco.