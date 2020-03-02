Aseptic Carton Packaging Market Showing Tremendous Opportunities for Investors

The global packaging market is growing enormously owing to the different types of packaging forms that are introduced by manufacturers now and then to sustain such stiff competition on the packaging front. Increasing demand for packaged food, dairy products, and frozen meals lays its emphasis on an increasing need for an efficient packaging solution to increase their shelf life and maintain their freshness. Aseptic Packaging is an advanced type of packaging that allows the product distribution and storage for six to twelve months without refrigeration. Aseptic packaging involves sterilization of products to prolong their natural aroma and texture. Among the various types of aseptic packaging, cartons are the fastest growing category globally. Aseptic cartons are light weighted and multi layered made up of high performance materials.

The global aseptic carton packaging market is also driven by high demand from food logistics segment among packaging types that preserve the food quality during transportation. The global aseptic packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period.

Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

Rising demand for convenient products and increasing urbanization are anticipated to be key drivers of the global aseptic carton packaging market. Consumer demand for packaging type which is capable of preserving the quality of the packaged food without any additives is fuelling the growth of the global aseptic packaging market. Factor restraining the growth of the global aseptic carton packaging market include the initial high cost of investment for the aseptic packaging line. Fluctuating cost of raw materials such as polyethylene, paperboard, and aluminum is also impacting the growth of the market.

Technological advancement and the increasing use of aseptic cartons in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to create an opportunity for the aseptic carton packaging market over the forecast period. Key trend prevailing in the global aseptic carton packaging market is the use of innovative packaging to distinguish their product from other competitors and in turn increase their value proposition. The manufacturers are continuously upgrading their R & D department to keep up with the market demand.

Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

Global aseptic carton packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, opening type, end use industry, material, and geography. On the basis of packaging type, the global aseptic carton packaging is segmented into standard, slim, square, super slim, and caliz packaging type. On the basis of opening type, the global aseptic carton packaging market is segmented into the straw hole, clip, and twist type. On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into food & beverage, dairy, pharmaceuticals, and others. The beverage segment can be further sub segmented into carbonated, and non-carbonated drinks. Based on material, the global aseptic carton packaging market is segmented into polyethylene, aluminum, and paperboard.

Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global aseptic carton packaging market can be segmented into Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. North America is currently dominating the global aseptic carton packaging market due to high consumption of packaged foods and the change in the dietary habits of the consumers. In countries such as India and China, factors such as the change in the lifestyle pattern of individuals and increase in the disposable income of the households are anticipated to drive the growth of the aseptic carton packaging market in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period. The demand for ready to eat food products such as fruit juices, dairy products are also anticipated to drive the global aseptic carton packaging market. Demand from the pharmaceutical sector is likely to increase the market revenue in the Asia Pacific region.

Aseptic Carton Packaging Market: Key players

Key players of the global aseptic carton packaging market are Tetra Laval International S.A (Switzerland), Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company (U.S.), and Ipi SRL (Italy).