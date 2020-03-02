In 2018, the global Automation as a Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automation as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automation as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

IBM

Microsoft

Uipath

HCL Technologies

HPE

Kofax

Nice Ltd.

Pegasystems

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3852974-global-automation-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rule-based Automation

Knowledge-based Automation

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Retail and Consumer goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

http://www.wfmj.com/story/40186260/automation-as-a-service-2019-global-trends-market-size-share-status-swot-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automation as a Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automation as a Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3852974-global-automation-as-a-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automation as a Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Rule-based Automation

1.4.3 Knowledge-based Automation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automation as a Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.3 Telecom and IT

1.5.4 Retail and Consumer goods

1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Government and Defense

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automation as a Service Market Size

2.2 Automation as a Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automation as a Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Automation as a Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Automation Anywhere

12.1.1 Automation Anywhere Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automation as a Service Introduction

12.1.4 Automation Anywhere Revenue in Automation as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Automation Anywhere Recent Development

12.2 Blue Prism

12.2.1 Blue Prism Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automation as a Service Introduction

12.2.4 Blue Prism Revenue in Automation as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Blue Prism Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automation as a Service Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Automation as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft

12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automation as a Service Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Automation as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.5 Uipath

12.5.1 Uipath Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automation as a Service Introduction

12.5.4 Uipath Revenue in Automation as a Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Uipath Recent Development

Continued…….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com