Automotive Additives Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts till 2025

Global Automotive Additives Market industry valued approximately USD 5.92 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.88% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The factors like the rising needs for lightweight vehicles and electrification of vehicles in most of the developing countries are fueling the sales of vehicles because of which, it propels the growth of automotive additive market growth. Other factors affecting the growth include enhancements in fuel and energy efficiency.

The objective of the study is tdefine market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and tforecast the values tthe next eight years. The report is designed tincorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect teach of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report alscaters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will alsincorporate the opportunities available in micrmarkets for stakeholders tinvest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Plastic Additives:

Plasticizers

Anti-Scratch

Stabilizers

Antioxidants

Application:

Exterior

Interior

Under the Hood

Plastic:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Regions:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are ExxonMobil Corp., AkzNobel N.V., CovestrAG, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Sabic, Lanxess, and Solvay SA. Acquisitions and effective mergers are strategies adopted by major manufacturers. New product launches and focus on continuous technology innovations are alssome strategies adopted by the key players. The companies are alstrying tdominate the market by investing in research and development.

