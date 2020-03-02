Automotive Adhesive and Sealants Industry Research Report – Growth Opportunities, Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

The global automotive adhesives & sealants market is estimated to reach USD 7.01 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. The report Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Resin Type (Epoxy, Acrylics, Polyurethanes, Rubber, Polyvinylchloride, Silicones); By Technology (Hot Melt, Pressure Sensitive); By Vehicle Type; By Sales Channel; By Regions]: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026′ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2018.

The increase in the demand for light weight passenger vehicles, and growth in global automotive industry majorly drives the market growth. The increasing need to enhance vehicle performance and reduce noise and vibration of vehicles along with increasing modernization of vehicles supports the market growth. The growing demand for vehicles from emerging economies further increases the application of automotive adhesive. The rising penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles, growing adoption of sustainable adhesives, and introduction of government regulations accelerate the market growth. New emerging markets, increasing adoption of bio-based adhesives, and technological advancements would provide growth opportunities in the Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Industry in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest market share in the global Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Industry during 2018. The growing urbanization, and rising population has accelerated the market growth in the region. The introduction of vehicular regulations and growing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles increase the adoption of automotive adhesive in the region. The strong growth in the automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D are factors expected to drive the market growth in the region.

The economic growth in countries such as China, Japan, and India, rising living standards, and growing disposable income further increase the demand of automobiles in Asia-Pacific. Expansion of global players into these countries to tap market potential boosts the growth of the Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market. Technological advancements and established R&D institutes in China and Japan further supports the market growth.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include The DOW Chemical Company, Henkel & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Solvay S.A., Sika AG, Franklin Adhesives and Polymers, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Illinois Tool Works Corporation, and Bostik S.A. These companies are consistently launching new products to enhance their offerings in the market. With the advancement of technologies, companies are innovating and introducing new customized products to cater the growing needs of the customers. Leading companies are also acquiring other companies, and enhancing their product offerings to improve their market reach. Acquisitions enable key players to increase their market potential in terms of geographic expansion and expansion of customer base.

The Report has segmented the global Automotive Adhesive & Sealants market on the basis of source, functionality, application, distribution channel and region:

Automotive Adhesive Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Epoxy

Acrylics

Polyurethanes

Rubber

Polyvinylchloride

Silicones

Others

Automotive Adhesive Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Adhesive Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Assembly

Body in White

Paint Shop

Powertrain

Others

Automotive Adhesive Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Hot Melt

Pressure Sensitive

Solvent Based

Water Based

Others

Automotive Adhesive Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Adhesive Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table of Content

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market Insights

3.1. Automotive Adhesive & Sealants – Industry snapshot

3.2. Automotive Adhesive & Sealants – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Automotive Adhesive & Sealants – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market PEST Analysis

3.6. Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis, 2017

4. Automotive Adhesive & Sealants Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Resin Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Epoxy

4.3. Acrylics

4.4. Polyurethanes

4.5. Rubber

4.6. Polyvinylchloride

4.7. Silicones

4.8. Others

Continued…

