Calcium Chloride Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2025

Calcium Chloride Market – Overview

Calcium chloride is an inorganic crystalline salt with chemical formula CaCl2. It is highly soluble in water and is a colorless solid at room temperature. It is primarily used in de-icing and dust control applications. Calcium chloride anhydrous salt is hygroscopic; hence, it is also used as a desiccating agent. Calcium chloride is also used to increase the hardness of water in swimming pools. It displays important properties. For instance, it has the ability to help depress the freezing point of water. Therefore, it is used to prevent the formation of ice. It is also employed as a de-icing agent.

For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=225130

Based on application, the drilling fluids segment held major share of the global calcium chloride market in 2017. The trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. De-icing and dust control applications together held more than 40% of the global calcium chloride market in 2017. Drilling fluids is expected to gain prevalence, as calcium chloride is not directly related to the oil industry and commonly used as a completion fluid for mining operation. Calcium chloride is used as a concrete accelerator in construction applications. It accelerates the hardening of cement in concrete admixture. Demand for calcium chloride in this application increases in winter.

In terms of value and volume, North America accounted for significant share of the global calcium chloride market in 2017. The region is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. is a highly lucrative market for calcium chloride in North America. China followed by India and Japan are key countries of the calcium chloride market in Asia Pacific. Calcium chloride is primarily used to melt snow and ice. Demand for calcium chloride is higher in the U.S. and Europe during winters. Europe is expected to gain market share during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a significant pace in the near future. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace in the near future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for calcium chloride at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes market indicators, drivers and restraints of the global calcium chloride market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for calcium chloride during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the calcium chloride market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global calcium chloride market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the calcium chloride market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global calcium chloride market by segmenting it in terms of product type and application. In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into flakes 77%, flakes 94%, prills 94%, pellets 94%, liquid grade, and others. The others segment includes flakes 83%-87%, pellets 90%, and powders 90%. In terms of application, the calcium chloride market has been segregated into de-icing, dust control, drilling fluids, industrial processing, construction and others. The others segment includes Tire weighing, water management, and food. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for calcium chloride in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the calcium chloride market for 2017 and the estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global calcium chloride market has been provided in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons). The market value has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

Make an Enquiry at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=225130

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global calcium chloride market. Key players operating in the market are Occidental Chemical Corporation, Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd. TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical, Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sulaksh Chemicals, Nedmag Industries, Zirax Limited, Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd., Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Sameer Chemicals. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the calcium chloride market along with their market share analysis for 2017.

Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the calcium chloride market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) by different product type and application segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for calcium chloride in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different product type and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Technical overview of the calcium chloride production process

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global calcium chloride market

Import-export analysis of the global calcium chloride market in terms of product type and region

Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis in the global calcium chloride market

Market attractiveness analysis based on product type and application segments of the global calcium chloride market

Key findings for the calcium chloride market in all regions and in-depth analysis of major product type and application segments of the global calcium chloride market in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies

Detailed company profiles of 16 market players

Y-O-Y growth projections of region and for all the country in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tons) from 2018 to 2026

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Blog: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461