Cervical Vertebrae Traction Chairs and Brackets Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2018 – 2026

Neck pain may feel like a twist, stiffness, or severe pain. Pain may spread to the shoulders, upper back, or arms, or it may cause a headache. Neck movement may be limited, usually more to one side than the other. Neck pain refers to pain anywhere from the area at the base of the skull into the shoulders. The neck includes the bones and joints of the cervical spine (vertebrae of the neck), the discs that separate the cervical vertebrae and absorb shock as you move, and the muscles and ligaments in the neck that hold the cervical spine together. Neck pain may be caused by an injury to one or more of these areas, or it may have another cause. Home treatment often helps relieve neck pain caused by minor injuries; however, the best treatment options available are the use of cervical vertebrae traction chairs and brackets to keep the neck in proper position. In medical terminology, traction refers to the practice of applying slow gentle pull on the body part. The purpose of the spinal traction is to pull the cervical vertebrae apart from each other. Traction is helpful in spinal treatment plan that needs to address spinal curves. There is a vast array of spinal conditions and related symptoms that can be prevented or treated through traction therapy. Traction can complement the spinal health plan and address any breakdowns in the curve of the spine. It is always better to get preventative treatment in order to avoid expensive treatments, surgeries, arthritis, and back pain in future. Patients often find that the first few visits can create some dizziness, nausea, and soreness in muscles. Once they are used to the therapy, the side effects are minimal. Most soreness can be alleviated by applying ice to affected areas.

Traction chairs and brackets are also essential for serious chiropractic adjustments and back pain. A traction chair is a fully adjustable seat that chiropractors use to correct spinal imperfections and improve upon posture for patients. The chair is excellent at relieving pressure on the back while supporting the patients’ shoulders and neck. It comes with the bracket, but the brackets are also available separately. The bracket holds the traction belt with the traction rope and stud, and has a dynamometer attached on the top. Traction chairs with the bracket use gravity to compress gaps in your neck while relieving pressure on legs and any lower extremities, making it easy for the chiropractor to evaluate and work on the patient’s back. It is the best treatment option for minor neck injuries that may result from tripping, falling a short distance, or excessive twisting of the spine. It is also useful for scoliosis, to treat acute to severe back pain, for chiropractic adjustments, for reduced muscle tension, better circulation, posture correction over time, increased range of flexibility, improvement in muscle strength, back pain relief, and more joint mobility.

Increasing number of neck injuries and cervical spine surgical procedures across the globe is the major factor fueling the growth of the global cervical vertebra traction chairs and brackets market. However, easy availability of cost effective alternatives such as over the door head halter cervical traction kit is likely to restrain the global cervical vertebra traction chairs and brackets market during the forecast period.

The global cervical vertebrae traction chairs and brackets market can be segmented based on chair type, traction type, and indication. In terms of chair type, the cervical vertebrae traction chairs and brackets market can be bifurcated into electronic traction chair and manual traction chair. In terms of traction type, the global cervical vertebrae traction chairs and brackets market can be categorized into continuous traction, intermittent traction, and sustained traction. Based on indication, the cervical vertebrae traction chairs and brackets market can be classified into cervical spine instability, herniated cervical intervertebral disc, reduced cervical curve, muscle spasm, loss of cervical mobility, and speed healing of injured neck structures.

In terms of region, the global cervical vertebrae traction chairs and brackets market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. North America dominated the global cervical vertebrae traction chairs and brackets market owing to high health care expenditure, acceptance of innovative technologies, and the presence of leading players. Europe held the second largest share of the global market in 2017. Increase in the number of cervical spine surgeries is anticipated to drive the market in Europe. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Technological developments and the presence of a large patient pool are expected to propel the cervical vertebrae traction chairs and brackets market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global cervical vertebrae traction chairs and brackets market are Zimmer, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen, DJO Global, Johnson & Johnson, Arthrex, Jiangsu Saikang Medical, and Kinex Medical.

