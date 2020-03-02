Cetane Number Improvers Market Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2026

Cetane number improvers are chemicals used to increase diesel fuel’s cetane number. Cetane number improvers decompose themselves at temperatures lower than that of the diesel fuel due to their chemical composition. The cetane number improvers’ decomposition leads to successive fuel reaction that results into the combustion of fuel at low temperatures. The effect of these improvers varies according to fuel type, quality of crude oil, and the way fuel is refined. centane number improvers can be added to the fuel at refineries, terminals, or on-board a vessel. Cetane number improvers, when added to an engine, burn fuel more efficiently and reduce emissions, provide more power per stroke, and decrease fuel consumption. It can be directly added or as a mixture with other fuel additives.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

The global cetane number improvers market is driven by the increase in demand for fuel additives in the automotive industry. Cetane number improvers are a cost-effective way to extend the life of an engine and improve fuel efficiency. Demand for cetane number improvers is rising due to the need to improve engine performance. Their demand is also increasing across the globe, as these improvers help control and reduce pollution by eliminating the incomplete burnt deposits in the combustion chamber, thus making the engine run better and cleaner. However, the cetane number improvers market is at the promising stage. Therefore, the customer base is low. Furthermore, less acceptance is inhibiting the global market.Based on raw material, the global cetane number improvers market can be segmented into 2-ethylhexyl nitrates, dibutyl peroxides, alkyl nitrates, peroxide compounds, methyl oleates, polyunsaturated compounds, certain glycols, and others. 2-ethylhexyl nitrate is extensively used cetane improver. Additionally, the other compounds including amyl nitrate, isopropyl nitrate, hexyl nitrate, and cyclohexyl nitrate are also effective for boosting the cetane number of the fuel.

In terms of end-use industry, the global cetane number improvers market can be segregated into oil refineries, automotive, marine, agriculture, power generation, and others. Cetane number improvers have its main application in automotive industry followed by marine and oil refineries.Based on region, the global cetane number improvers market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America and Europe is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to high demand for cetane number improvers in the automotive industry in these regions. Europe is estimated to be a highly lucrative region of the global cetane number improvers market due to high demand for cetane number improvers in the automotive industry in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for these improvers in vehicles in the region. Implementation of the China V and China VI standards and Bharat stage VI standards for diesel are major reasons boosting the demand these improvers in Asia Pacific. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.Key players operating in the global cetane number improvers market include MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L., Dorf Ketal Chemicals, Cestoil Chemical Inc., CetPro Limited, Scandinavian Oil Service AB, Cestoil Chemical Inc., FPPF Chemical Company Inc., Eurenco, and Afton Chemical.