Cigarette Packaging Machine Market: Analysis, Size, Forecast 2018-28, Share, Growth, Trends and Top Key Players

In a highly dynamic global market for Cigarette Packaging Machine, companies need to constantly evolve to stay ahead of the curve. To do so, they need accurate information on the market. The recent report endeavors to help them achieve their growth targets by offering crucial information on the global Cigarette Packaging Machine market. The findings of the research study is not just expected to help such savvy vendors keen on expanding their global footprint, but also policy makers and regulatory organizations, investors, independent research bodies, and non-profit organizations.

Cigarette packaging machine is defined as those cigarette manufactured for institutional sales product, excluding those machines which are intended for individual sales which are commonly known as roll your own (RYO) and packaging process of cigarette boxes. One of the significant factors which help in the selling of tobacco and thereby increasing the demand for cigarette packaging machines is due to Tobacco vending machines (TVM) which have directly attracted consumers across the regions of Asia- Pacific, Western Europe, North America, etc. Over the years with technological development and innovation in cigarette packaging machine the cost of annual maintenance has reduced. It has improved the overall production output and minimized the cost. Such factors have led manufacturers of cigarette packaging machine to tap the untapped market of the Middle-East.

Key leading manufacturers of the cigarette packaging machine are rendering customized tobacco stick packaging such as 70 mm, 84 mm, 100 mm, slim, super slim and Nano size cigarettes, thus ensuring flexibility of packing different sizes of cigarette in one machine. The demand for cigarette packaging machine is predominated across the regions of Asia- Pacific and Europe, these regions are further anticipated to dominate over the forecast period.

Cigarette Packaging Machine Market – Market Dynamics:

With cigarette manufacturers coming up with flavored variants the demand for cigarette has surged over the last half decade. Such factor has caused cigarette packaging machine manufacturer to evolve its designing process of the machine and make the cigarette stick look attractive as compared to its competitor’s product. Moreover, cigarette packaging machine manufacturer are using laser technology which has fasten the production output of cigarette and detect and default cigarette.

On the flip side, cigarette packaging machine manufacturer are facing vigorous competition from the manufacturers of electronic cigarette, bidis manufacturer, kreteks manufacturer, chewing tobacco, pipe, cigars, and role your own machine (RYO) are substitute for cigarette . The demand for RYO machine is increasing in the regions of Europe and North America where the demand for the cigarette and its packaging machine has reduced. Also, the cost of raw material for manufacturing cigarette packaging machines has drastically increased in the last few year which has impacted the profit margin of cigarette packaging manufacturers.

Manufacturers of cigarette packaging are investing in recycling technologies which aid in reducing wastage tobacco and paper waste, which ultimately benefits the tobacco manufacturer and cigarette packaging companies.

Cigarette Packaging Machine Market – Market Segmentation:

Global cigarette packaging machine market is segmented on the basis automation level type, production capacity type.

On the basis of automation level type the global cigarette machine market is segmented in Manual, Semi- Automatic, and Automatic. On the basis of production capacity type the global cigarette machine market is segmented in below 1800 per minute, 1800- 2800 per minute, 2800-5000 per minute, above 5000 per minute.

Cigarette Packaging Machine Market – Regional Outlook:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

In term of production, the global cigarette packaging machine market is highly concentrated across the regions of Eastern Europe and China are among the leading producers of cigarette packaging machine which is followed by the regions of North America and the Middle East. Manufacturers operating in the regions of Asia-Pacific have to continuously innovate and fasten the process of manufacturing cigarettes so as to meet the high demand. China alone accounts more than 40% of the global cigarette machine production in the globe.

Global Cigarette Packaging Machine Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global cigarette packaging machine market include Molins PLC, Marden Edward Ltd., MOI Engineering Ltd., Orchid Tobacco Machinery, Hauni Maschinenbau GmbH, Wenzhou T&D Packaging Machinery Factory, Makepak International, Monotrade S.p.A., ProCo STS Limited, Dynamic Tools Pvt. Ltd., Unitek Packaging Systems Pvt. Ltd., Zhejiang Zhuxin Machinery Co., Ltd, Sollas Packaging Machinery, Changde Tobacco Machinery Co., Ltd.

