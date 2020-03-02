Condiments Packaging Market Growing Enormously Over the Forecast Period

The global packaging market is growing by leaps and bounds due to an increasing consumption of convenience based packaging products particularly in food products. Condiments are used during the cooking process to enhance the taste and texture of the food. Increasing demand of consumers for new variants in their food options has led to a tremendous growth in the condiments packaging industry. Condiments enhance the quality and taste of food, making it more edible to the consumers. Condiments find their applicability across all the food and beverage sub-segments. There has been an increasing shift from the traditional condiments to new combinations of condiments to appeal the choices of the customers. Condiment packaging increases the shelf life of the condiments and helps in restoring their freshness over a period of time. The global condiment packaging market is expected to grow enormously over the forecast period.

Condiments Packaging: Market Dynamics

Rising disposable income of households and the increasing demand for foodservice rather than cooking at home is a key factor fuelling the growth of the global condiments packaging industry. The condiments packaging market is also growing due to the increasing preference among consumers for single serve and convenience options. Increasing popularity and use of raw materials that are recyclable in nature is a key trend in the global condiments packaging market. Production of user friendly packaging is likely to create an opportunity for the global condiments packaging market. Economically priced condiment packaging is also anticipated to create an opportunity for the global condiments packaging market. The factor restraining the growth of the global condiment packaging market is the fluctuating cost of raw materials which affects the operations of the market.

Condiments Packaging: Market Segmentation

The global condiments packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, packaging type, product type, and end use. On the basis of material, the condiments packaging market is segmented into plastics, glass, metal, and paperboard. On the basis of type of packaging, the global condiments packaging market is segmented into rigid, flexible, and semi-rigid packaging. Flexible packaging is more prominent than rigid packaging owing to its convenience. On the basis of product type, the global condiments packaging market is segmented in to stand up pouches, stick packs and sachets, and squeeze bottles. Squeeze bottles are gaining more prominence among the consumers due to ease in using them. On the basis of end use, the condiments packaging market is segmented into bakery, confectionery, fruits and vegetable products, and dairy products.

Condiments Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global condiments packaging market is segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. North America currently dominates the global condiment packaging market owing to an increasing demand among consumers for convenient and environmental friendly packaging. Growing urbanization in the Asia Pacific region followed by Middle East & Africa is likely to create demand for the condiments packaging market over the forecast period.

Condiments Packaging Market: Key players

Key players of the global condiment packaging market are Kroger Co, The Kraft Heinz Co, General Mills Inc., Frito-Lay Co., ConAgra Food Inc., and Nestle Inc.