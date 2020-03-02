Consumer Connected Cars Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Consumer Connected Cars are vehicles on the road will have at least one connectivity service, such as telematics, V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communications, or connected car commerce services.

Automotive OEMs must prepare to capitalise on the impending opportunities of V2X services, such as smart parking and automated fuel payments. North America will emerge as the leading region in this space, accounting for 39% of all end-user spend on connected car commerce platforms by 2022. It argued that stakeholder investments and public-private partnerships will be as critical to future V2I (vehicle-to-infrastructure) services as OEM involvement.

This report focuses on the global Consumer Connected Cars status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Connected Cars development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Airbiquity

AT&T

Cisco Jasper

Ctrack

KORE Wireless

Mojio

MiX Telematics

Octo Telematics

Tech Mahindra

Verizon

Vodafone

WirelessCar

Market analysis by product type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Others

Market analysis by market

Consumer

Enterprise

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer Connected Cars status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer Connected Cars development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Connected Cars are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

