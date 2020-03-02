Consumer Connected Cars Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Consumer Connected Cars are vehicles on the road will have at least one connectivity service, such as telematics, V2X (vehicle-to-everything) communications, or connected car commerce services.
Automotive OEMs must prepare to capitalise on the impending opportunities of V2X services, such as smart parking and automated fuel payments. North America will emerge as the leading region in this space, accounting for 39% of all end-user spend on connected car commerce platforms by 2022. It argued that stakeholder investments and public-private partnerships will be as critical to future V2I (vehicle-to-infrastructure) services as OEM involvement.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3621773-global-consumer-connected-cars-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
This report focuses on the global Consumer Connected Cars status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Connected Cars development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Airbiquity
AT&T
Cisco Jasper
Ctrack
KORE Wireless
Mojio
MiX Telematics
Octo Telematics
Tech Mahindra
Verizon
Vodafone
WirelessCar
Market analysis by product type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Others
Market analysis by market
Consumer
Enterprise
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
http://heraldkeeper.com/news/consumer-connected-cars-market-2019-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-2025-383146.html
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Consumer Connected Cars status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Consumer Connected Cars development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Connected Cars are as follows:
History Year: 2018-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3621773-global-consumer-connected-cars-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
Contact US:
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)