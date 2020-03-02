Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Humidifiers Market Is Expected To Drive By Prevalence Of Respiratory Diseases

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Humidifiers Market: Overview

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) humidifiers are vital accessories in sleep apnea therapy. Using a humidifier a patient can alleviate symptoms of nasal congestion, dryness, and mouth breathing. Humidifiers used to moisten the air brought in through your CPAP and transfer to the nasal cavity. The two major types of humidifiers are passive and heated. Pressurized air from a CPAP machine is passed through a humidification chamber containing distilled water and then routed through the tubing to the mask, consequently delivering air with additional moisture. Most patients prefer the heated version over the cold version of CPAP humidifier. The function of a CPAP humidifier is to provide positive airway pressure which is an important influence on patient-ventilator interaction. However, new developments in medical device technology such as development of CPAP hot humidifiers and artificial intelligence allow to image the new future of devices at higher level, paving the way for treatment of disease and quick recovery.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Humidifiers Market: Key Trends

The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) humidifiers market is driven by increase in incidence of chronic respiratory diseases such as sleep apnea, and rise in prevalence of asthma, COPD, and other respiratory diseases. According to the WHO (November 2013), asthma is one of the major non-communicable diseases which inflames and narrows the passages of lungs. Around 235 million people suffered from asthma globally and most of the asthma-related deaths were reported in lower-middle and low income countries. Shortage of skilled pulmonologists, side effects & complications during ventilator inhalation, high cost of treatment procedure, and lack of awareness are projected to restrain the global CPAP humidifiers market during the forecast period.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Humidifiers Market: Segmentation

The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) humidifiers market can be segmented based on interface device type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of interface device type, the market can be classified into heated humidifiers and passive humidifiers. Based on application, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) humidifiers market can be categorized into sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other respiratory diseases. Usage of CPAP humidifiers is anticipated to increase among adults in the next few years due to rise in consumption of tobacco and exposure to air pollution which causes chronic respiratory diseases. According to the WHO (November 2016), chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) accounted for 3 million deaths globally in 2015 (about 5% of total deaths). COPD deaths were the highest in low­ and middle-income countries, with more than 90% deaths due to exposure to tobacco smoke and indoor & outdoor air pollution. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals & clinics, home health care, and others.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Humidifiers Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) humidifiers market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2018 due to advanced technology used in medical devices, sophisticated lifestyles, high awareness among patients, and high per capita health care expenditure. Early-phase diagnosis and treatment of diseases drives the medical biotechnology and medical devices market, which in turn is expected to propel the CPAP humidifiers market in North America. Europe was the second largest market for CPAP humidifiers in 2018 due to favorable government policies for health care infrastructure, high incidence of COPD & asthma owing to environmental conditions, and awareness programs about air pollution. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a higher CAGR due to increase in population, changing lifestyles, rise in awareness among patients, surge in per capita health care expenditure, increase in air pollution, and environmental conditions. Additionally, economic growth supports health care infrastructure improvement in developing countries such as India, China, South Africa, and Brazil. These factors boost the growth of the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) humidifiers market in Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

