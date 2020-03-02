Control Valves Market Research and Forecast 2017-2025 | Honeywell International Inc. Emerson Electric Co., KITZ Corporation

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Control Valves Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Control Valves Market: Overview

The Control Valves market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. Estimations for year 2015 are provided as historical data. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing influential role in the control valves market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends expected to impact market’s growth during the said period.

The study provides a comprehensive perspective of global control valves market’s evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn and thousand units). The global control valves market has been classified into five geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Regions are further divided into three to five prominent countries/regions and market for each of prominent country/region has further segmented by actuation technology, by Type and by applications.

Global Control Valves Market: Competitive Landscape

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the technology used in control valves market, growth trend of each segment and strategy of each company that help them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s five forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the control valves market. This report also provides comparative analysis of control valves on the basis of various parameters namely, cost, application area and service integration.

Honeywell International Inc. Emerson Electric Co., KITZ Corporation, Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, Schlumberger Limited, Flowserve Corporation, AVK Holding A/S, Rotork Plc., General Electric Company, Goodwin International Ltd are some of the major players operating within the control valves market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Control Valves Market

By Type

Ball Valve

Butterfly Valve

Cryogenic Valve

Globe Valve

Others

By Application

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Wastewater Management

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

