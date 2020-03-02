Digital Isolator Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2023

Global Digital Isolator Market, by Type (Capacitive Coupling, GMR, Magnetic Coupling), Data Rate (less than 25 Mbps, 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps), Channel (Two, Four, Six, Eight), Application (Gate Drivers, DC/DC Converter, ADC), Industry – Forecast till 2023

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global Digital Isolator market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26% over the forecast period, 2019-2023. According to Market Research Future, the global Digital Isolator market has been segmented into type, data rate, channel, application and region.

Digital isolator is one of the necessary components used in modern electronics. Digital isolator possesses temperature specific properties, allowing it to be used at higher altitudes. The market of the digital isolator is higher in Asia Pacific region because of the larger presence of semiconductor component manufacturers in countries like China, India, Taiwan, and Japan. The increasing demand for noise-free electronics and the higher usage of renewable energy sources are driving the growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4988

However, the inability to transmit low-frequency signals without the use of modulators and their high costs of implementation are restraining the growth of this market. Digital isolators are used in the DC/DC converters in solar inverters and battery-powered industrial equipment. Several manufacturers are developing isolation-integrated DC/DC converters, which provide better features and higher safety. The factors that drive the growth market are lower cost, lower power, smaller size, higher performance, and more reliable isolated circuits which are boosting the market growth to a large extent. The rapid growth of digital isolator is due to its highest efficiency, highest working-voltage, lowest emissions, integrated-power devices, power savings used in improving data rates.

Regional analysis

The geographical analysis of the Digital Isolator Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. In North America region, the digital isolator demand is growing with huge demand among various verticals such as automotive, telecommunication, aerospace & defense and others. The prominent companies such as Silicon Labs Inc. (U.S), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S), are manufacturing digital isolator that can improve the performance at reduced cost. Due to the changing market trends & emerging opportunities, digital isolator market are estimated to grow with huge demand in the market.

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4988

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into the capacitive coupling, giant magnetoresistive (GMR), and magnetic coupling. Among these, the capacitive coupling holds the largest market share. Because of their low price, the capacitive couplers are widely used in various industry verticals like healthcare, automotive, aerospace and many others. Also, because of the lower price, the capacitive coupler is widely used in small and medium enterprises.

On the basis of data rate, the market is segmented into less than 25 Mbps, 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps, and above 75 Mbps. The growth in internet penetration and higher usage of digital isolator over traditional isolator are a few of the factors driving the growth of this market. Among these, 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps data rate is widely used. On the basis of the channel, the market is segmented into two channel, four channel, six channel, and eight channel. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gate drivers, DC/DC converters, ADC, and USB and other communication ports.

Key Players

Some of the prominent key players in the market include Advantech Co Ltd (Taiwan), Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherland), Broadcom Ltd (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc (U.S.), ST Microelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Digi– Key Corporation among others.

Intended Audience

Digital Isolator services providers

Software Solution providers

Content services providers

Data Analytics vendors

Cloud Service providers

Project accounting solution providers

Value-added resellers

Research firms

Get More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/digital-isolator-industry

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 World Population By Major Regions (2017 To 2030)

Table2 Global Digital Isolator Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table3 North America Digital Isolator Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table4 Europe Digital Isolator Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table5 Asia-Pacific Digital Isolator Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Digital Isolator Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Digital Isolator Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Digital Isolator Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Digital Isolator Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…..

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]