Disposable Syringes Market to Expand at a Robust CAGR of 5.6% From 2015 to 2023

Global Disposable Syringes Market: Snapshot

The rapid increase in the number of injectable drugs to be approved recently has been a key contributor to the growth in demand for disposable syringes specifically, over other types of syringes. This is due to the growing number of patients afflicted with accidental needlestick injuries. Both factors thus work in tandem to create a staggering demand for disposable syringes and will continue to do so in the long term.

The number of disposable syringes being used has also increased due to the growth in point-of-care administration systems. These systems promote the self-administration of drugs, which can be easily done with modern disposable syringes with improved safety features.

The effective result of the above factors of influence on the market – along with a few others – for disposable syringes is expected to translate to a CAGR of 5.6% from 2015 to 2023. This market is expected to be valued above US$9.3 bn by the end of 2023 and close to US$6.5 bn by the end of 2016.

North America Remains Leading Disposable Syringe Consumer While Players Look to APAC for Bigger Opportunities

By the end of 2016, North America disposable syringe makers are expected to gain a revenue of US$3.9 bn, which is close to half of the total revenue earned on a global level. North America is expected to maintain its dominance over disposable syringes revenue till 2023, although it is expected to lose some percentage to the burgeoning Asia Pacific market. Europe will remain the second-largest region for disposable syringes till 2023. Both North America and Europe are showing a high demand for disposable syringes due to the growing number of injectable drugs in the market, improvements in syringe quality and safety through regulatory adherence, and the concern over a growing number of needlestick injuries.

China and India are expected to be the two key lucrative avenues for disposable syringes players in the near future, owing to their high population densities and growth in healthcare expenditures. A large part of this growth in demand for disposable syringes is attributed to the increasing number of government and private initiatives for conducting immunization drives across the countries. Additionally, the higher interest shown by North American and European players in these regions is expected to add to the quality of disposable syringes available in the market, further increasing their consumption rates.

Safety Syringes to Gain Larger Share

Conventional disposable syringes have held the larger share by volume till now, and will be expected to hold the dominant share for a few more years. However, the segment is expected to lose its leading position to safety syringes which are gaining popularity at a rapid pace. Safety syringes already lead the market in terms of value. By 2023, safety syringes are expected to hold a revenue share of 84%.

Key reasons for the high accelerated growth rate shown by safety syringes is the absence of any safety mechanisms in conventional ones. Safety syringes help protect patients from needlestick injuries and are just as accurate and easy to use as conventional disposable syringes.

The top manufacturers of disposable syringes in the world today include Becton, Dickinson & Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Smiths Medical, and Retractable Technologies, Inc.

